'We need to create chances against Colombia' - Flamingos coach

Wia dis foto come from, NFF

Nigeria under-17 women’s team get chance to enta dia first ever Fifa World Cup final.

Di Flamingos go play Colombia for di semi-final wey go shele for di Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa by 12:00 on Wednesday.

Nigeria beat USA 4-3 on penalties for di quarter-finals, while Colombia beat Tanzania 3-0 to qualify for di semi-finals.

Anybody wey win dis match today don enta di final wey go happun on Sunday.

'﻿We need to create chances'

Head coach of di Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere don tell Nigerians to relax dia mind say dem don ready well well to face Colombia.

E tok afta dia last training session on Tuesday.

“Na operation Colombia must go down and Nigeria must move forward, we want enta di final, and we no go fit enta di final if we no remove Colombia,

“We dey do evritin possible to make say say we achieve our aim so dat millions of Nigerians go still get hope say we go win di Cup”

Oga Bankole tok about dia chances to score plenti goals for di match.

“We fit miss plenti scoring chances sake of say dis programme na to develop players, na gradual process, wetin dey important for us na make we create chances “ e tok

Nigerian players morale dey high for dis game wit plenti ginger say dem go win.

According to local media, Head Coach of Colombia, Carlos Quintero say dem get big opportunity to qualify for di finals.

E add say dem no get any issues for dia side sake of say one of dia biggest players wey bin get injury don dey okay now.

So as e be so dem dey ready to face Nigeria for di ogbonge semi-final match today.

Flamingos bin lose dia first match 2-1 to Germany , dem beat New Zealand 4-0 and Chile 2-1.

Colombia lose dia first match 1-0 to Spain, beat China 2-0 and Mexico 2-1 to enta di quarter-finals wia dem overcome Tanzania.

N﻿igeria and Colombia don meet before?

Nigeria play Colombia for di first time for Azerbaijan for 2012, di Flamingos beat dem 3-0.

Di second time dem meet na for Costa Rica for 2014, di match end 2-1 in favour of Nigeria and dem use am qualify for quarter-finals.

Na di first time di two kontris dey face each oda for semi-finals.

Nigeria bin don qualify for three quarterfinals before di World Cup for India 2022, while Colombia neva pass group stage before now.