Who go win di Manchester derby?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

14 January 2023, 08:48 WAT New Informate 55 minutes wey don pass

Di Manchester derby dey happun again on Saturday for di Premier League, as di two Manchester clubs go jam to kontinu dia rivalry.

Manchester United and Manchester city don be arch rivals for many years and dis match fit be one of dia most equal match wey dem don play for many years.

Manchester United don win eight games in a row and and dem fit equal dia longest winning run for all competitions since Alex Ferguson retire as manager almost ten years ago.

Rivals Manchester City, wey dey four points above United, lose to Southampton for di Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tok say "Di improvement of Manchester United team dey clear".

'United dey for di title race'

Di Red Devils don lose only once in 18 games since dia 6-3 defeat by City for October and City coach Pep Guardiola say Erik ten Hag side neva comot from di title race.

"Wen I see di way United dey play, why not? Dem dey play well" im tok. "E dey nice for us to get di challenge to prove oursefs again."

Guardiola add say : "I bin get di feeling say di strength and quality of Man United always dey dia.

"Na just a question of being settled, patient and to support dia oga unconditionally. United dey play now how dem bin dey play througout dia history.

"Few months ago, I tok say United don come back. Pipo tok say na lie. Dem don come back and I know am, I feel am too."

'We go prove how far we don come'

Manchester United oga Erik Ten Hag, wey im team dey nine points behind leaders Arsenal tok say im team must prove how far dem don come since City humble dem for October.

"We need to prove how far we don come on di pitch. Na only one truth dey and na always on di pitch" im tok

"E no dey come overnight, di process don dey on since last month wia we develop, progress. We need to dey brave, act wit belief and play our game.

"We bin take di lesson from di 6-3 loss and from dat point on we make huge progress. We need to kontinu dat process."

Team News

Manchester United don sign Burnley striker Wout Weghorst but im no go fit play sake of say dem need to register am.

Anthony Martial fit no play too becos of im leg injury, so Marcus Rashford, wey dey hot now, sake of say im don score seven goals for im last six games fit play as a centre-forward. Stones and Dalot to miss out

Manchester City go dey witout England defender John Stones, wey get fitness issue.

Im also miss dia surprise midweek cup defeat by di Premier League bottom team for St Mary's.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suggest say dem bin lack hunger afta dem lose.

"Wetin happun no surprise me," Guardiola tok. "We try to avoid am and hopefully e no go happun again, but e happun becos we win four Premier Leagues inside five years.

"Afta back-to-back two times, dis fit happen. We bin no ready to go dia. E bin dey worry me say e go happun and unfortunately e happun. I no know if e go happun again but I no dey concerned."

City striker Erling Haaland don score 21 goals for 16 Premier League appearances.

Im need just two more goals to tie di Golden Boot tally from di three previous seasons.

Full-back Diogo Dalot no go play sake of hamstring injury, while midfielder Donny van de Beek dey ruled out for di rest of di season wit knee injury.

Man U vs Man City head-to-head

Manchester City 6-3 Premier League win against Manchester United for October set di record for most goals for di match.

United lost dia last three league meetings. Di fourth one back to back go dey equal to di Premier League record for defeats for di club against di same opponent, set against Liverpool for 2002 and City for 2014.

City win nine of dia past 14 visits to Old Trafford for all competitions, directly following a run of one victory inside 32 attempts.

United fit go four successive home games witout scoring against City for just di second time, and first since 1914.

Di Red Devils neva drop points from a winning position for a Manchester derby since dia 1-1 draw for Old Trafford in September 2005.

Manchester United

Manchester United get 35 points wey nobody don pass for di Premier League since dem beat Liverpool on 22 August.

United na di only team wey win all Premier League matches wey dem don lead dis season, na 11 times dem don do am.

Dem fit win five successive league games for di first time since April 2021. Di run include di 2-0 victory for Manchester City.

United get nine consecutive home victories for all competitions for di first time since December 2017. Dat streak end wit 2-1 Premier League defeat versus Manchester City.

Di Red Devils lose four successive league games against di reigning champions, by an aggregate score of 16-6. Dem neva beat dem five times back to back before wit di title holders.

Marcus Rashford don score for all six Manchester United fixtures since di World Cup.

Rashford neva score for any of im last five appearances against Manchester City, im manage just one shot on target in total.

Erik ten Hag fit become di first Manchester United manager since David Moyes to lose im first two Manchester derbies.

Manchester City