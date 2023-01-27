Ukraine declare war on im oda enemy - corruption

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky office, quit afta reports say im move im family into one mansion

36 minutes wey don pass

Dis na political reshuffle wit a difference. By di time we dey type dis tori, 11 officials don either resigned or chop sack as Kyiv dey try to tackle goment corruption.

E don lead to some politicians for di US calling for aid to Ukraine to dey restricted.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dey try to quickly restore public faith, but di allegations serious well well and di timing dey bad.

Several claims don surface, thanks to Mykhaylo Tkach, one investigative journalist for di news website Ukrayinska Pravda.

Im recently report say di company of a senior official's personal trainer allegedly receive millions of pounds since di full-scale invasion, as well as a story about President Zelensky deputy head of office.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko resign two months aftaTkach report say im don move im family to di mansion of a well-known property developer.

Di journalist also publish di video wey appeared to show di official driving an expensive Porsche for few months.

Mr Tymoshenko don deny say im do anytin wrong."Plenti times, wit MPs and officials, if di source of dia money no clear, dem go register assets to pipo close to dem," Tkach explain.

Wetin we call dis foto, Mykhaylo Tkach na investigative journalist wey don report on some of di alleged corruption

"Dis na signs of non-transparency, at a time wen evri step of an official suppose dey clear for society.

"Di reporter agree say corruption dey exists for many kontris. Na why im tink say di reaction to am dey most important.

From her bakery in Vorzel, near Kyiv, Ivanna no dey impressed as dem dey accuse her goment of paying high prices to one unknown firm, one minister allegedly collect bribe worth £300,000 ($372,000), and an official's expensive taste for cars.

"I no like am," she tok, while her husband Vyacheslav dey mix dough for di back room."E for beta make dem use dis money do good tinfor Ukraine."She pause: "We need to replace all dos politicians wey don dey there for many years.

Dem don dey used to am; e dey feed dem."For Ukraine, to collect billions of dollars in military, humanitarian and financial aid bring responsibility and scrutiny.

E dey also increase di likelihood of money to end up in wrong hands."We dey talk about di existence, of Ukraine" Tkach tok. "No be just some ordinary year for our kontri.

So, I tink dis wave of resignations, wey president iniatiate, na important acknowledgement and necessary action."

Wetin we call dis foto, Ivana wants to replace politicians wey don dey power for years

Ever since Ukraine declare independence 31 years ago, corruption don plague dia public services and most of all dia politics.

In 2014, one popular revolution toppled di last Moscow-leaning goment becos pipo want to finally live under democracy.

Ever since, Ukraine don attempt series of reforms, notably driven by Russia subsequent campaign of aggression towards di kontri.

Dem see change as essential to securing di continued support of di West.

Dem set up new anti-corruption agencies , along wit new systems for goment spending, dem force new police force, and politicians to disclose dia wealth - evritime wit eye-watering confessions.

"We bin want results," Yaroslav Yurchyshyn tell me. I be MP and deputy head of di parliamentary anti-corruption committee.

"Yes, we get some leftovers from corruption in di past, but at least now we no dey silent about am. Di next stop go be prevention."

Mr Yurchyshyn believe say no better time to expose ministerial wrongdoing, even wit Western help wey dem dey put at risk.

"Western partners understand say we get two wars," im tok.

"Di first na against Russia, den our internal war for di future of Ukraine."

Before di full-scale Russian invasion of February 2022, Western allies like di European Union and di US bin no happy wit di pace of Kyiv's efforts to combat corruption.

While e no dey clear wetin di political damage of di 2023 allegations go be for President Zelensky, im response to dem dis time don dey described as "quick and decisive" by di US.