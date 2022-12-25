Pope Francis blast world pipo hunger for 'wealth and power' for Christmas eve message

40 minutes wey don pass

Pope Francis don condemn human "hunger for wealth and power" for im Christmas Eve Mass for di Vatican, inside wetin be like e dey reference di war for Ukraine and oda conflicts.

"How many wars we don see!" e tok, adding say di main victims be di "the weak and di vulnerable".

"I tink above all di children wey di war destroy, poverty and injustice," di pontiff add.

E bin dey address worshippers for St Peter Basilica inside Vatican City.

Francis, 86, enter church in a wheelchair, and siddon for di site of di altar for most of di Mass on Saturday evening.

"While animals feed for dia stalls, men and women for di world, sake of dia hunger for wealth and power, consume even dia neighbours, dia mothers and sisters," e tok.

E no specifically mention di Russian-Ukraine war during di service.

During di early stages of Russia full-scale invasion wey dem launch on 24 February, di Argentine pontiff bin dey widely criticised for Ukraine for making wetin many Ukrainians see as careful comments, without blaming Russia directly.

For June, e suggest say di war dey "somehow either provoked or not prevented".

But di Pope later wash hand comot wetin e describe as atrocities committed by Russian troops.