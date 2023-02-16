How christian extremist ideology lead to di killing of six pipo for Australia

Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow die for di attack

one hour wey don pass

One shooting for inside one remote Australian town wey kill six pipo don dey declared say as religiously motivated terrorist attack.

Authorities say na di first time Christian extremist ideology go dey linked with terror attack for Australia.

Two police officers and one neighbour bin die wen Nathaniel, Stacey and Gareth Train bin start ot shoot for one Queensland property last December.

Afta long stand off with police, di three pipo bin dey shot to death.

Police don dey investigate weda di group Nathaniel and Gareth and Stacey we marry di two of dem at different times bin get ink to conspiracy theory.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Tracey Lindford in Thursday say dia investigation tok say di Trains bin "act as feww cell" and "carry out religious motivated terrorist attack".

Dem bin believe in one Christina fundamentalist belief system wey dey called "pe-millennialism" and bin dey target police.

She sat "dem call police monstars and demons, as evil".

Ms Linford add, "Christian extremist ideology don dey linked to oda attacks for world but na di first time we go see am appear for Australia".

Di attack bin dey premeditated and investigators bin fid beta evidence of advance preparation and planning.

Di property wey Gareth and Stacey bin own bin get camouflaged hideouts, barriers, dirt mounds, guns, knaves, CCTV and mirrors for trees.

Wetin start di shooting?

Police travel to di remote inland property for di west of Brisbane on 12 December to check on Nathaniel Train wey dem report missing for New South Wales.

Four officer bin collect heavy shooting as dem bin dey try enta di house.

Twon constables, Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29 bin dey shot instantly and tori be say dem shoot dem again execution style,

Anoda officer bin dey injured but im escape as di shooters harrass di di fourth wey dem light fire to flush am comot.

One neighbour 58 year old Alan Dare wey come di property to help also bin dey shot to death.

Nathaniel Train bin teach for schools like New South Wales and Queensland

Ms Lindford say dem no be one specific moment wey turn di three to extremist.

But di heart attack wey Nathaniel get for 2021 "bin dey one of di ogbonge moment for im and im belief in God", she tok.

Gareth and Stacey wey loose dia school jobs sake of Covid-19 vaccine mandates wey increase dia anti goment views.

Ms Lindford sat dia mental health in dey considered by investigators but say e no dey likely.

"We dey often see for terrorist investigations say pipo wey dey impacted by mental health because dem dey easily radicalised."

"Wen you get three wey dey work togeda , e dey hard to sat mental health issue dey dis mata."