Court remand celebrity car dealer over allegation of involuntary manslaughter of wife death

Wia dis foto come from, Bimbo/IVD/Instagram

1 February 2023, 10:31 WAT New Informate 55 minutes wey don pass

Court don order di remand of Lagos socialite, Ikechukwu Daryl Ogbonna, wey pipo sabi as IVD for involuntary manslaughter charges sake of im wife death.

Di Department of Public Prosecution for Lagos State Ministry of Justice recommend di trial of di socialite.

E appear before Magistrate Adebayo Kafayat Tella of di Lagos State Chief Magistrates' Court for Ebute Meta.

Magistrate Tella wey read di DPP advice say di defendant go face trial for High Court.

She say pending di commencement of trial IVD go dey remanded for custody.

Defence lawyer, Oga Abubakar Yesufu bin beg di court to allow release di defendant based on earlier bail conditions wey dem grant am.

But, Magistrate Tella say she lack jurisdiction to entertain case of involuntary manslaughter, so make dem make dia bail applications for High court.

Court adjourn di matter to 7 March, 2023.

'Love tori turn tragedy'

Bimbo reportedly die from fire injuries wey she allegedly sustain afta one fight wit her husband for dia house for Megamound Estate, Lekki area of di state last year.

Tori be say di mother of five allegedly set herself ablaze after her husband allegedly beat her. Dis tori neva dey confamd.

IVD imsef reportedly no dey injure too much but Bimbo sustain severe wound, di family tok.

Few days later her older sister enta Instagram crying say Bimbo don die.

Few hours after di news of im wife death, IVD enta Instagram and post some videos wey show how e dey get serious gbas-gbos wit im mother-in-law.

E also post videos of some destruction to dia house and one car. E allege say na di handwork of im late wife.

Tori be say di couple wey get five pikin togeda no dey new to fight-fight.

Plenti times, di husband and wife don enta social media to tok about di issues for dia marraige.

For 2019, Bimbo regain consciousness from coma after her husband allegedly beat her - she bin dey pregnant at di time.

For 2020, IVD wey be di husband also enta social media to share video of dia reconcilliation after Bimbo bin narrate her sufferings.

Bimbo family later release one post ontop Instagram wia dem tok say IVD don dey on di run since di mata happun but di police say dis one no be true as e dey dia custody.

Wia dis foto come from, Bimbo Family/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Family statement from IVD late wife

Lagos order coroner inquest

Di Lagos State Government order coroner inquest to ascertain di cause of death of late Bimbo afta di incident last year.

State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN give di directive statement.

E say dem go carry out thorough investigation to ascertain di cause of Bimbo death.

Di Commissioner add say dem go make di investigation public.

“I don immediately request for coroner inquest in line wit section 14 and 15 of di Coroners Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine cause and circumstances of death,” im bin tok.

W﻿ho be IVD

Wia dis foto come from, IVD/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, IVD real name na Ikechukwu Ogbonna

IVD real name na Ikechukwu Ogbonna. E dey 37 years old.

Im na popular businessman wey dey sell motor for Lagos state southwest Nigeria.

Plenti pipo dey call am celebrity car dealer as e dey always roll wit di 'big boys' and 'big girls' otherwise known as celebrity.

E don dey married to im late wife for 16 years according to di post wey im wife family make after her death.

Di couple get five pikin together.

W﻿ho be Bimbo

Wia dis foto come from, Bimbo/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Late Bimbola Martins

Bimbola Martins na her name and she bin dey married to IVD wey be popular car dealer for Lagos.

Report say she sabi her husband for more dan two decades.

She na pesin wey also dey popular ontop social media.

She die on 15 October, 2022 from injury wey she sustain from fire inicident wey happun for her matrimonial home inside Lagos. na her name and she bin dey married to IVD wey be popular car dealer for Lagos.

Report say she sabi her husband for more dan two decades.

She na pesin wey also dey popular ontop social media.