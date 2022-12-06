Raheem Sterling and oda footballers wey thief attack dia homes

England and Chelsea player Raheem Sterling leave Qatar wia im Three Lions’ team dey prepare to face France for Quarter Final for di ongoing FIFA World Cup after thieves enta im house.

According to BBC Sport, im family including im three young daughters return to see jewellery and tins wey dem tiff.

Dis na major cause of concern to di player wey make di English national team release am from duty to go see in family.

Meanwhile, dis no be di first time wey footballers dey suffer dis kain wahala for dia homes, see oda times e don happun.

Dem attack Aubameyang home for Barcelona

Four months ago, armed robbers tiff tins from former Barcelona player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang house .

Im club at di time say na four armed men enta di Gabon striker house, and force am to open im safe.

Di men take off wit im jewellery wey im keep inside di safe. Dis no be di first time armed robbers don break into footballers house for Spain.

Na di second time dem dey break into Aubameyang house for Castelldefels. Di first time e happun, di player and im family no bin dey house for di first break-in, police tok.

Most times, dis kain robberies dey happun wen di footballers no dey for house.

For Barcelona, dem don break into Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Coutinho house and rob dem during games, according to police.

Sadio Mane house during CL match

Dis one happun to Bayern Munich and Senegal star Sadio Mane for 2019 wen e bin dey play for Liverpool.

Co-incidentally, di incident happun while e dey field dey play against im present club Bayern Munich for Champions League.

Di robbers break into im house wia dem steal watches, mobile phones and car keys according to police statement.

Fortunately im family no dey inside di house at di time.

Oxlade Chamberlain house

For September dis year, dem attack di home of Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and im musician wife.

Di couple bin dey di property wen di break-in happun for Wilmslow, Cheshire for about 22:45 BST Cheshire Constabulary tok.

Jewellery and handbags na im dem steal and officers bin appeal for anyone wit information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact dem.

Di couple just engage earlier dis year and get one-year-old son.

PSG players Angel di Maria and Marquinhos houses

Di family homes of Paris St-Germain players Angel di Maria and Marquinhos suffer burglary while French champions PSG dey play Nantes on 14th March 2021.

Dis one happun as di two players bin dey in action for field of play.

Dem substitute Argentina midfielder Di Maria for 62nd minute of di match afta dem tell am wetin don happun for im house.

Im family only later know say dia home suffer burglary afta e happun.

Same tin happun to Di Maria wen e dey play for Manchester United for 2015.

Brazil defender Marquinhos at di time also yarn say im parents' home also suffer burglary but dat "nobody dey hurt".

Fabinho house as e dey celebrate title win

Dis one happun as Liverpool dey celebrate dia English Premier League title win for 2020.

Dia midfielder Fabinho wey follow for di motorcade celebration no know say im house dey suffer burglary.

Na later e discover say thieves break into im house and steal im car with jewellery.