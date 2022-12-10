England 0-1 France live updates

10 December 2022, 19:19 WAT

Di game between England and France be like final before di main final.

Di two teams follow for di favourites to win di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Unfortunately. Na only one of dem go qualify for di semi-final agaisn Morocco wey beat Portugal 1-0 for di Al Athumama stadium.

France dey look to defend dia status as World Champions, and become di first nation to win di World Cup back-to-back since Brazil do am for 1958 and 1962.

First Half

37mins: Antoine Griezmann escape without any punishment from di referee afta e use excessive force to foul im opponent.

36mins: Antoine Griezmann go on a solo run, but e fail to create chance

34mins: Antoine Griezmann make aggressive challenge and ref Wilton Sampaio blow for a foul.

32mins: Adrien Rabiot get on di ball and beat an opponent, but England players stop di run

30mins: SAVE! Hugo Lloris save Harry Kane shot wey dey aim for goal

29mins: Bukayo Saka produce poor pass.

25mins: Harry Kane break into di box and fall afta a challenge from opposition player. NO penalty afta VAR check

22mins: Harry Kane receive great pass inside di box and miss a golden chance. The goalkeeper catch am.

20mins: Luke Shaw release promising shot from di free kick on di edge of di box. Hugo Lloris save am easily.

19mins: Adrien Rabiot foul opposition player

England 0-1 France

17mins: GOAL! Aurelien Tchouameni score for France

15mins: Kylian Mbappe attempt to send cross opposition defender

11mins: Jordan Pickford pull off a fine save! Olivier Giroud attempt to use head score afta correct cross into di box.

10mins: Antoine Griezmann run towards goal but di defender challenge am well. France get corner.

8mins: Harry Maguire play long ball across di pitch, but e miss di target.

6mins: Luke Shaw paly di free kick but France defenders block am.

5mins: Ref Wilton Sampaio no fit ignore di rough tackle by Ousmane Dembele.

4mins: Harry Kane produce a lovely ball into di penalty area but di defender manage to intercept and comfortably avert danger.

3mins: Some neat passing and movement from France as dem dey play di ball around

England 0-0 France

1min: KICK OFF

England vs France line ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele

England vs France team news

Before di tournament, some pipo bin tink say France no go go far sake of di absence of some of dia key players, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema.

But di defending champions don show why dem be champions wit Kylian Mbappe leading di goal scoring chart wit five goals.

Di Three Lions cruise pass Senegal for di round of 16 with a second-successive 3-0 victory after enduring a tricky opening 30 minutes.

England now rank as di youngest team for di World Cup wit an average starting age of under 27, but France also rank as the third-youngest.