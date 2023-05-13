Tok-tok for Sudan go start for middle of heavy fighting

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

56 minutes wey don pass

Sudan army and di Rapid Support Forces paramilitary go start tok-tok again on Sunday.

Dis na wetin one senior Saudi diplomat toj as airstrikes and heavy fighting bin do night vigil around Khartoum even with agreement wey dem bin enta to protect civilians.

Saudi Arabia wey don dey host di tok-tok to secure cease fire deal, don invite army chief Fattah al-Burhan to di Friday Arab League summit for Jeddah, according to di diplomat.

Di kasala wey just burst all of a sudden, one month af don kill hundreds and pursue like 200,000 pipo go neighbouring kontris, and comot 700,000 pipo for inside di kontri.

Dis kasala get risk say outside powers fit put mouth and destabilize di region.

Even with Burhan invite go di Jeddah summit, e no dey expected say e go comot Sudan for security reasons, na wetin two oda diplomats for di Gulf tell Reuters.

Burhan collect invite cos na im be di head of Sudan Sovereign Council wey suppose to oversee planned transition to civilian rule before di fight-fight start.

Im rival, RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dem dey call Hemedti na di deputy oga of di council.

Di two sides bin agree on Thursday to "declaration of principles", wey suppose see dem protect civilians and allow humantarian access, but dem neva even pause fight, as clashes and strikes dey ring round Khartoum and neighbouring areas.

For di toks wey dem go start again for Jeddah, di sides go start with discussin on to mechanisms dem need to implement Thursday's agreement.

Dis include plans for aid delivery, safe corridors and di removal of forces from wia civilians dey.

Tok-tok go den move to how dem fit end di kasala so attention go focus on clear road make civilian goment enta.

But outside, both sides neva show sign say dem go compromise and dem don fight through oda agreements. Even though RSF say dem go go ahead wit Thursday agreement, di army neva tok about am.