Why dem no go prosecute six-year-old pikin wey shoot teacher

Author, By Nadine Yousif

Role, BBC News

Reporting from BB News

Wia dis foto come from, ABBY ZWERNER/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Di boy shoot Abby Zwerner afta dem get disagreement

One six-year-old boy wey shoot im teacher for one primary school for di US state of Virginia dey unlikely to dey charged, one prosecutor tok.

But authorities for di city of Newport News neva decide if any adult go face criminal charges for di case.

Police don tok say di pikin bring gun inside im backpack to Richneck Elementary School on 6 January.

Abigail Zwerner wey be 25-year-old teacher receive bullet for hand and chest but she survive am.

On Wednesday, Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn tell di NBC News say im office no go seek charges against di boy.

E tok say di “prospect say a six-year-old fit stand trial dey problematic” sake of say di boy too young to understand legal system.

“Our objective no be just to do sometin as quickly as possible,” Oga Gwynn tok.

“Once we analyse all di facts, we go charge any pesin or pesins wey we believe we fit prove beyond reasonable doubt commit crime.”

For one separate interview wit one local ABC News outlet, Oga Gwynn tok say di general consensus among di US legal experts be say one six-year-old “no fit form di requisite criminal intent to dey guilty of an aggravated assault”.

Ms Zwerner dey sue di school district afta di boy shoot am through hand and chest. Police tok say di shooting happun afta di teacher get disagreement wit di first-grader.

Dem purchase di firearm legally and na di boy mama get am, police tok.

Similar case for Nigeria

For Nigeria, na one secondary school student bin carri gun go school for 2021 to shoot her teacher sake of say di man ask am to barb her hair.

Di girl carri locally-made gun go Government Secondary School for Akpabuyo, Ikot Ewa, Cross River State.

Pesin wey see di incident as e happen korokoro Otunva Charles Edem tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happen for Community Secondary School Ikot Ewa for Akpabuyo, Cross River State.

Charles say as di young girl resume school, her class teacher ask her to go barb her coloured hair wey she carri come school.

“Dis na becos school here for Cross River students no dey carry coloured hair or grown hair come school as dem get dat kain rule, so she go back. Di next day she come school wit gun,” di man tell BBC Pidgin.

Charles say na di school principal first raise alarm and pipo around come hold her and teachers and students all come out.

Mass shooting rise for US

Na 70 mass shooting don already happun across di United States so far for 2023 and California experience two of di most high-profile for January.

Figures from di Gun Violence Archive – one non-profit research database show say di number of mass shootings don go up well well in recent years.

In di last three years, 600 mass shootings don dey – almost two per day on average.

While US no get one single definition for “mass shootings”, di Gun Violence Archive define mass shooting as incident die or injure. Dia figure include shootings wey happun both for homes and for public places.

Di deadliest of dis kind attack happun for Las Vegas for 2017 and e kill more dan 50 pipo and injure 500.