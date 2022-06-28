Why Athletic unit suspend Nigeria contigent sake of Okagbare punishment

Di Athletics Integrity Unit don extended di ban on Blessing Okagbare by 11 years.

Okagbare na Nigeria 2008 long jump silver medalist wey bin dey face suspension sake of doping.

Di integrity unit bin suspend Okagbare for 10 years for February 2022.

But di AIU for dia latest update add one more year to Okagbare ban.

Why more punishment for Okagbare

Sake of say she no respond to di complain against am, AIU see am say Okagbare don gree say she commit di offence.

Di unit say di Nigerian athlete admission fall under Rule 2.3 and Rule 2.5 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

“Okagbare current 10-year ban from athletics don dey extended by one year. Now 11 years in total.

Wetin dis one mean for Nigeria

Apart from dis punishment di 33-year-old runner also chop expulsion from participation in di 4x200m relay race.

Di consequence be say since Okagbare na member of di relay team, her punishment go affect di Nigerian contingent wey suppose run for di women’s 4x100m relay for next month World Athletics Championships, Oregon22

“Dis na becos six days afta Okagbare avoid sample collection on 13 June 2021, she carry her sef go compete for di 4x100m relay event for di Nigeria Olympic Trials.

“As her relay squad qualify for dis year World Championships her punishment go affect dem.

“All individual and relay results involving Okagbare, from 13 June 2021, are now disqualified under di rules,” AIU tok.

Wetin Blessing Okagbare do

For February 2022 di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) say di 33-year-old bin chop ban for five years for di use of multiple prohibited substances and five for not co-operating wit di investigation.

Okagbare bin chop suspension during di Tokyo Olympics after she fail one drug test.

Brett Clothier, head of di AIU, say 10-year ban na "strong message against attempts to cheat".

Okagbare win silver medal for long jump for di 2008 Olympics and also win World Championship medals in di 200m and long jump.

She bin also contest medal for di women 100m for Tokyo last year and win her heat for 11.05 seconds.

But dem rule her out for di semi-finals afta AIU say she test positive for one human growth hormone afta one out-of-competition test on 19 July.

For October, dem charge Okagbare wit three anti-doping offences, wey she deny.

Dem bin give Okagbare 30 days to appeal against di AIU disciplinary tribunal decision for di Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but dem say she no respond.

Medals wey Blessing don win

Blessing Okagbare

World Championships

Silver

2013 Moscow Long jump

Bronze

2013 Moscow 200m

Commonwealth Games

Gold - 2014 Glasgow 100 m

Gold - 2014 Glasgow 200 m

Silver - 2014 Glasgow 4×100 m relay

Bronze - 2018 Gold Coast 4×100 m relay

All-Africa Games

Gold - 2011 Maputo Long jump

Gold - 2011 Maputo 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2015 Brazzaville 4×100 m relay

Silver - 2007 Algiers Long jump

Silver - 2011 Maputo 100 m

African Championships

Gold - 2010 Nairobi 100 m

Gold - 2010 Nairobi Long jump

Gold - 2010 Nairobi 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2014 Marrakesh 100 m

Gold - 2014 Marrakesh 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2018 Asaba 4×100 m relay

Silver - 2012 Benin 100 m

IAAF World Relays

Gold - 2015 Nassau 4×200 m relay

Continental Cup