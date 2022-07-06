More trouble as nurses, midwives and University of Ghana senior staff threaten strike over rising living costs

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook

De heat be more for Ghana govment as two new workers union threaten strike action over cost of living.

De latest be Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives who dey ask for 20% of dia basic salary as Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) else dem go lay down dia tools.

In 2014, dem pay cost of living allowances (COLA) of 10% of Public Sector Workers Basic salary to cushion us when things make tough sake of high living costs.”

Now dem dey demand 20% of di total cost of dia salary as di new COLA from goment.

“In 2022, we find ourselves in similar economic situation, we dey expect nothing short of a similar stop-gap measure to cushion de many nurses and midwives in de country,” dem reveal in dia statement.

In addition to de nurses, de senior staff association of de University of Ghana also threaten nationwide strike if govment no give in to dia demands of 20% COLA.

Dis dey bring de number to six groups who all dey demand 20% increase in dia basic salary as Cost of Living Allowance sake of de economic hardships in Ghana.

De Senior Staff Association of University of Ghana give govment up to July 13 to address dia 20% COLA else dem go go on strike.

Four pre-tertiary teacher unions strike dey happen

Wia dis foto come from, Kwaku Asante

Pre-tertiary teachers for Ghana declare nationwide strike, starting today July 4, 2022.

Dem dey lay down dia tools over govment failure to pay dia Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

Dis demand dem say be sake of de rising living costs which dey create difficulties give dem.

Thomas Musah, General Secretary of GNAT say, “we no go fit bear de hardships, we dey reject de inequality of salaries in public services of dia country.”

“We dey tell de public of our intention to go on strike after we pass de June 30, 2022 deadline we give govment” he add.

“Sake of dis we dey embark on indefinite strike” Mr Musah talk during press conference to announce dia decision.

De strike action from four teacher unions, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and de Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT) dey demand 20% of dema basic salary be paid to them.

Calls for schools to close down

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Despite de strike action, GES direct head of senior high schools to ensure de safety and wellbeing of all students in de schools.

However some lawmakers for Ghana parliament dey call on education aythytp close down de schools for de safety of de students.

GES earlier dis week directRegional and District Directors to keep basic schools open.