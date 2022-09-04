Diana, Giddyfia and Deji chop eviction from Big brother house

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

4 September 2022, 21:00 WAT New Informate 22 minutes wey don pass

Fake Housemate, Deji as well as Diana Giddyfia don dey evicted from di big Brother Naija on Sunday.

Tori be say Giddyfia eviction na im shock housemates pass.

Deji na pharmacist, model and content creator. E been enta di house as fake housemate along with three oda housemates.

E be di second fake housemate wey go leave di house afta Modella.

Diana go dey missed by fans on top say dem dey call am di "queen of di diary room".

Di last housemate wey comot di house Giddyfia bin tok wen e enta di house say e no go mind carry any girl wey catch im eye dey go.

Number of housemates evicted from Big Brother House 2022

Na 28 housemates start di 2022 edition of BBNaija show.

So far, e remain 17 housemates wey go compete for di grand prize.

Big Brother tell di housemates say na only di head of house get immunity, all oda housemates dey up for eviction on Sunday.

Beauty chop disqulification soon after di show start.

Di housemates wey don comot from di show na;

Christy O

Cyph

Khalid

Ilebaye

Kess

Pharmsavi

Amaka

Deji

Diana

Modella

Giddyfia

Who be Big Brother Naija winners so far?

Di show don do six seasons and don get six winners.

Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshe and Hazel Oyeze Onou be di winners of di previous seasons respectively.

Di show popular not only for di money and gifts di winners and participants dey enjoy, but also for di opportunities wey participants dey enjoy wen dem commot from di house.

Dis season winner walk away with ₦100 million worth of prizes, including a cash sum of ₦50 million.

Why so much noise about 'Africa biggest reality show'?

Big Brother Naija na di Nigerian Franchise of di reality show Big Brother.

Na reality show wia contestants dey live for isolated house and dey compete for a large cash prize by avoiding eviction by di viewers.

Some analysts say BBNaija na Africa biggest reality show. Na MultiChoice Nigeria dey organise am.

But di show dey draw criticisms say na big distraction for di youths and some pipo dey against am for not promoting 'morality'.

But every year since e seven season run - during di months e dey air, e dey dominate social media conversations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere.

During di period e dey on, Big Brother Naija dey drive engagement and conversations for social media even as much as politics.

Di programme dey air not only for Nigeria, but for 48 oda African kontries, to an average audience of 309 million viewers according to DSTV media sales figures.