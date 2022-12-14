Nigeria police on manhunt for suspect wey pluck eye of 12 year-old

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

one hour wey don pass

Di Bauchi state police command for northeast Nigeria don promise to get di evil pipo wey remove di eyes of a 12 year old islamic school student.

Di boy na indigene of Kano state for northwest Nigeria wey travel to gain islamic knowledge for di newly oil discovered state.

According to tok tok pesin for Police SP Ahmed Wakil di pipo wey many dey suspect to be ritualists visit Unguwan Yamma wia di boy dey attend islamic school.

Di pipo wey come on top motorcycle bin call di boy to assist dem to call one lady from one house and na as di boy follow dem na im dem deceive am enter one house wia dem pluck im eye comot.

“Dem take di victim on dia bike straight to one isolated area near Hanyar Gonar Wakili of di same village na dia dem stop di motorcycle near a bushy area and forcefully plucked di right eye of di victim and consequently abandon an in his pool of blood.”

“Di victim manage to reach point wia some pipo sight am fortunately na im colleagues and na dem rushed him to their teacher.” Di police statement tok. Di 12 year old dey receive treatment for Abubakar Tafawa Balewa hospital at di moment.

Commissioner of police CP Aminu Alhassan after di incident advise pipo to always dey observe strange pipo wey dey move for dia areas to avoid dis kain wicked acts.

“We go try our best to arrest di perpetrators.” Di police statement add.

Tori of how dem cut off six-year-old private part for rituals for same Bauchi

Di tori of how some bad pipo cut di private part of one 6 year old girl for Bauchi on di 30th of December 2020 for Bauchi state na one wey shock Nigeria when e happun.

At di time Bauchi Police Command DSP Muhammad Wakil tell BBC wetin parents suppose dey do to protect dia children from dis kain criminals.

"So di first thing as a parents na to dey monitor all di movements of your pikin no matter what, make sure say eyes dey on top her dey see wia she dey, wetin she dey do and pipo wey she dey with."

“Second thing na stop anybody wey dey call your pikin 'my wife' or 'my husband' na so e dey start, we don see cases wia na from dia bad things fit come happun.”

“Because by di time you allow pesin to dey call your small daughter my wife, e dey condition her mind to allow am do anything, so e dey very wrong."

Di police officer tell us how di 6 year old case happun and e tok say na one of di worst cases e don see for im career.

"So case of dis girl na very sad one, one ritualist ask dis two guys to bring private part of a small girl and dem go become rich, na im dem put dia plan into action, dem call dis six-year-old say dem wan send her and dem come use handkerchief cover her mouth carry her go one uncompleted building."