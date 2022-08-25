Check who Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid go face for Champions League 2022/23 group stage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Liverpool and Rangers go meet for di Champions League group stage, while Manchester City Erling Haaland dey set to face im old club Borussia Dortmund.

Scottish champions Celtic dey di same group as defending champions Real Madrid and Chelsea go face AC Milan.

Eintracht Frankfurt, wey dey make dia group stage debut, dey di same group as Tottenham.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan dey di same group.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Di matches go take place between 6 September and 2 November.

Dis season Champions League final go take place for Ataturk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul, Turkey, on 10 June 2023.

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November