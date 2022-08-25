Check who Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid go face for Champions League 2022/23 group stage
Liverpool and Rangers go meet for di Champions League group stage, while Manchester City Erling Haaland dey set to face im old club Borussia Dortmund.
Scottish champions Celtic dey di same group as defending champions Real Madrid and Chelsea go face AC Milan.
Eintracht Frankfurt, wey dey make dia group stage debut, dey di same group as Tottenham.
Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan dey di same group.
Group stage draw in full
Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers
Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges
Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen
Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille
Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb
Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic
Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen
Group H: Paris St-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa
Di matches go take place between 6 September and 2 November.
Dis season Champions League final go take place for Ataturk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul, Turkey, on 10 June 2023.
See di dates for Champions League group matches hia
Matchday 1: 6/7 September
Matchday 2: 13/14 September
Matchday 3: 4/5 October
Matchday 4: 11/12 October
Matchday 5: 25/26 October
Matchday 6: 1/2 November
Round of 16 draw: 7 November
All dey happun inside 2022.