Celebrations as Kyiv take back key city Kherson

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo celebrate for central Kyiv afta Russia comot from Kherson

Kherson residents don welcome Ukrainian sojas into di city afta Russia say dem don comot di key southern city patapata.

Video show as pipo for di streets fly di Ukraine national flag and dey chant as di Kyiv troops land.

Some sing patriotic songs around large camp fire late into di night.

Kherson na di only regional capital wey di Russia take afta February invasion.

Di retreat dey seen as one of Russia biggest setbacks for di war.

Moscow say 30,000 personnel don comot di area - and around 5,000 pieces of military hardware, weaponry plus oda assets.

Di White House don hail di move as dem call am "extraordinary victory", while Ukrainian President Zelensky say na "historic day".

But Ukraine foreign minister say di "war dey go on". E tok dis one for Cambodia on di sidelines of one summit of Asian countries, Dmytro Kuleba say: "We dey win di battles on di ground. But di war continue."

One evening update on Friday from di Ukrainian side say sojas don push back as far as di western bank of di Dnipro river.

Fotos wey also comot show say di main river wey cross di Antonivsky Bridge - don partially collapse. E neva still clear wetin cause di damage.

Some pipo dey reason say di Russian troops wey occupy Kherson fit dey take up new positions for di eastern side of di river.

How pipo dey react as Russia withdraw from Kherson

Wia dis foto come from, UNIAN Wetin we call dis foto, Girl hold Ukraine flag to celebrate for Kherson

For im evening address, President Zelensky say di pipo of Kherson "bin dey wait" and "neva give up on Ukraine".

Im add say residents don dey work to remove "any traces of di occupiers" from di streets, plus Russian symbols.

U﻿K Defence Secretary Ben Wallace say Russia withdrawal from Kherson mark anoda strategic failure for Moscow.

E﻿ say Russian army don suffer huge loss of life following dia illegal invasion.

W﻿allace give assurance say UK and di international community go continue to support Ukraine.

Di change of control for di city dey come afta one rapid Ukrainian counter-offensive in recent months, wey Kyiv tok say dem don recapture 41 settlements near Kherson.

Meanwhile, one tok-tok pesin for Russian President Vladimir Putin don deny say di move mean say dem dey lose.

H﻿ow e take happun

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Demolished building for Kherson

For weeks, di Kremlin don regard Kherson and dia locality as im own territory, afta dem don run so-called "referendums" for four occupied provinces of east and south Ukraine.

International community discredit dis votes , and Ukraine keep up dia efforts to take back di affected land.

Russia commander for Ukraine announce di withdrawal of Russia from Kherson on Wednesday. E say e no dey possible to supply di city again.

Although little evidence of any Russian retreat show on Thursday, Ukraine claim advance of up to 7km on two axes as dia troops push forward.

Events come dey move quickly on Friday.

Dem later feem plenty civilians wey dey wave flag for di Freedom Square and dey greet sojas and dey chant "Glory to di Armed Forces of Ukraine!"

On Friday afternoon, Alexei Sandakov still dey adapt to di new situation for ground, e say: "No body go sleep tonight."

Local television service for Kherson also dey reconnected to Ukrainian broadcasts.

W﻿etin happun afta

Wia dis foto come from, UNIAN Wetin we call dis foto, Ukraine flag dey fly now for Kherson regional administrative building

Shortly afta 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT), one Ukrainian official tok say im dey "almost fully in control" of Kherson, and di wider tranche of land to di west of di Dnipro river.

Sojas dey thread carefully as fear Russian traps dey, Yuriy Sak, one adviser to di defence minister tok.

Oga Sak tell BBC say dem believe say some enemy sojas still dey di city, dem don remove dia uniforms and dey try disguise as civilians. E say make dem surrender.

E hail Kherson recapture as major win comparable to im side successful efforts earlier for di war to drive Russian troops away from other urban centres - namely Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv.

But say e im still dey cautious "cautious", as e cite di possibility of Russian retaliations, and refer to one missile attack for Mykolaiv earlier in di day, wey allegedly killed at least seven pipo.

Oga Sak vow to retake further territory from Russia, including land wey di neighbouring kontri don occupy since 2014.

For Russia, officials no too tok about di exit from Kherson and call am "redeployment" - despite criticism from pro-war commentators on social media.