China Xi grab third term, pack leadership team full wit loyalists

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

35 minutes wey don pass

China Xi Jinping don break history as e land third term leadership on Sunday plus set up new Politburo Standing Committee wey im members n aim loyalists.

Wit dis Oga Xi cement im position as di kontri most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang, 63, follow Xi climb stage as di dem introduce di new leadership team, meaning im dey likely to succeed Li Keqiang as premier wen im retire for March.

Di oda members of di seven-man Standing Committee, wey be China top governing body, na Zhao Leji and Wang Huning, wey return from the previous committee, and newcomers Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. Li Qiang also dey new to di Standing Committee.

Di believe be say all of dem dey loyal to Xi, 69, wey bin also get re-appointed on Sunday as chairman of di Central Military Commission.

"Di na abnormal one sided victory for one faction, dis dey rare for di tradition of di Communist Party, before dem bin dey get rough balance of power," Willy Lam tok, senior fellow for U.S. think tank for Jamestown Foundation.

"E mean say nobody go fit check am, no checks and balances. Xi Jinping also get total control over di big Politburo and Central Committee," im tok.

Di unveiling of di Standing Committee and di bigger 24-member Politburo de come one day afta di closing of di ruling Communist Party 20th Congress, wia dem add amendments to di party charter to cement di core status of Xi and di guiding role of im political thought within di party.