Why Kenya Airlines pilots dey go on strike

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

48 minutes wey don pass

Pilots for Kenya national airline, Kenya Airways serve notice say dem go proceed on strike Saturday, November 5, 2022 de union announce.

Di strike action dey come on di back of two-week notice dem give authorities over dia planned strike.

Di pilots union tell BBC News say dem dey make demands for di airline to resume dia retirement fund contributions.

Inside statement wey dem release, General Secretary Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA), Murithi Nyagah tok say “Kenya Airways Management leave dem wit no option.”

Di 14 day strike notification dem give expire management expire on Wednesday but di operators of di airline continue without interruption.

Wetin dey vex Kenya pilots

Wia dis foto come from, KALPA

Di pilots as part of dia strike notice mention four major issues based on which dem dey strike.

'Non-adherence to Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations'

According to dem, di national carrier dey run operations without following di laid down regulations by industry regulator, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Dem claim say Kenya Airways over di last two years get Chief Pilot wey be ''unqualified to hold dat position based on KCAA regulations.''

Dem accuse say despite dia queries, di accountable manager no do anything wey dis dey place di airline AOC in jeopardy.

'Withdrawal of staff provident fund'

Another concern na how management allegedly decide to withdraw dia provident fund.

Dem tok say as a show of goodwill dem agree to suspend staff provident fund contributions temporarily sake of airlines take major hit.

Dem agree on three months period after which dem go review de decision, but management show bad faith by completely closing dia contributions.

Dis dem say be violation on dia constitutional rights to social protection wey dem dey demand restoration of dia contributions.

'Leadership den govnance issues'

Another matter na di ''poor leadership'' wey dey claim say dey cause massive losses for di airline.

Dem also dey make claims say leadership of di airline be incompetent wey dia dubious business strategies dey mess things up.

''Management appoint people wey no get experience, sake of that dem no fit reverse de losses of de airline.''

'Alleged ictimization and harassment of members'

Di final concern based on which dem go di strike be issues or harassment wey dem claim say some staff dey go through.

Dem say based on Article 41 of di Kenyan Construction, every citizen get right to fair labour practices but management dey go against di law by harassing members.

Wetin di management tok

Despite de concerns wey staff raise, Kenya Airways officials no respond to de strike issue yet.

However, earlier dis week, dem mention say de no go fit resume contributions to de pilots provident fund until 2023.

Di Kenya Airways Board of Directors inside one statement wey dem release on 2 November say dem dey ''concern, wit di media communications and correspondence from Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) over di last three weeks on dinow courtinjuncted industrial strike threat.

''Di Board don unanimously come to di opinion say none of di grievances of KALPA suppose cause industrial strike and firmly holds that all CBAs must align with the need to restructure the Airline's operations towards profitability and efficiency.

Dem say ''industrial action dey unnecessary at dis point, as e go delay and disrupt di financial and operational recovery and cause reputational damage to Kenya Airways.