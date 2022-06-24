Wetin di about turn of Roe v Wade go mean for abortion for di US?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

15 minutes wey don pass

Di US Supreme Court don open door for individual states to ban or restrict pregnant women dem to get abortions.

For 1973, di court bin rule for one judgement wey dem call Roe v Wade say pregnant pipo dey entitled to abortion for di first three months of dia pregnancy, as e follow allow for legal restrictions and bans for di second and third trimester.

Now di court don cancel dat early ruling and dis go mean say across America, states fit ban abortion wey never reach 12 weeks.

Abortion no go automatically dey illegal for US di states go now get di power to choose weda dem wan abortions and how e go happen.

Which States go ban abortion?

Many states don pass wetin dem dey call "trigger laws" wey go start to work now as dem overturn Roe v Wade.

Oda states bin leave di old laws wey ban abortion before 1973 for dia constitution, which mean say dem fit now come back into force.

Ova di last 10 years, plenti states bin dey try make abortion illegal except wia di life of di mama dey in danger. Lower courts bin don cancel some of dis laws sake of Roe v Wade but now, dem fit come back.

E pass 20 states wey dey make moves to reduce access to abortion according Guttmacher - wey be institute wey dey lead research and run policy wey dey ginger for sexual and reproductive health and rights for di United States . Some states wan ban abortion from di very beginning, while odas dey introduce di ban from six or more weeks.

All states dey allow abortion if na to save di mama life, while some go also allow abortion for cases of rape or incest.