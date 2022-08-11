Chelsea ready to sign Aubameyang and De Jong?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

44 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea dey ready to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, if Barcelona decide to sell them. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea also dey close to agreeing deal worth more than 80m euros (£67.6m) with Barcelona for De Jong.(Sport - in Spanish)

The Blues dey wait on decision from De Jong, who prefer to move to Stamford Bridge than join Manchester United, while dem also continue to pursue deal for Leicester City'sFrench defender Wesley Fofana, 21. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United neva give up on signing De Jong and dey confident say e go move to Old Trafford once they resolve di issue of the player wages with Barcelona. (90min)

Barcelona's Spain defender Gerard Pique, 35, don offer to play for free in order to help di club meet La Liga financial fair play rules and register dia new signings. (AS - in Spanish)

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 26, and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, wey both joined Barcelona dis summer, fit leave the club for free if dem no register dem before Saturday first La Liga match. (ESPN)

Juventus dey close to reaching agreement withBarcelona over di transfer of Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester City dey still look to sign another left-back before di transfer window close, regardless of whether Anderlecht's 21-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Gomez join the club or not. (Manchester Evening News)

Paris St-Germain dey close to reaching deal worth 25m euros (£21m) with Rennes for 20-year-old French forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, who also na target for Leeds United. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United £15m move for Juventus'France midfielder Adrien Rabiot don spoil over the 27-year-old salary demand. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher travel to watch Watford 24-year-old Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr against West Brom on Tuesday. (Mail)

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, 34, say he fit return to the club for free to help ease dia forward shortage. Di Mexican currently plays for LA Galaxy. (Sun)

Chelsea dey interested in signing Celtic's 26-year-old Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic, who also dey attract interest from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United. (90min)

Arsenal's Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, 28, dey close to joining Italian side Monza on loan. (Independent)

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata, 34, don reject offers to join MLS teams as the Spanish free agent continues to search for a new club. (Marca, via Sun)