ASUU and FG meeting update: Meeting to end strike end in deadlock

ASUU and FG meeting no end well on Tuesday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

17 August 2022, 08:26 WAT New Informate 33 minutes wey don pass

Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU] meeting wit Federal goment representatives on Tuesday end for deadlock, according to reports.

President of ASUU earlier hint say di meeting na to discuss one of di seven issues wey make dem go on strike wey be di renegotiation of di 2009 agreement.

Tori be say di striking lecturers meet wit di Professor Nimi Briggs Committee on Tuesday for di National University Commission in Abuja.

Many bin hope say di tok-tok for fit resolve di palava for dis meeting.

But report say members of di Briggs renegotiation committee no come wit any new offer to di table, so di meeting no end well.

ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke dey yet to make formal statement on dis latest development.

Channels TV dey report say di Nigerian goment committee plead wit di lecturers to suspend di ongoing strike, wit promises say dia concerns go dey included in di 2023 budget.

Even di delegation never update di public formally on di outcome of di 16 August meeting.

Dis mean say di strike go continue.

E don reach six months now wey ASUU start dia latest strike action on 14 February, 2022.

ASUU demands

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.

ASUU reply Buhari order to call off strike 13th July 2022

Wetin Nigeria goment don do to end di strike

Di Ministry of Education and dat of Labour and Productivity don hold meeting wit di striking lecturers to find lasting solution to dia mata.

First, afta few close door meeting wit di union leaders, dem set up di Briggs committee wit a clear mandate to renogotiate di 2009 agreement.

Dem also set up anoda committee to chook eye for inside di payment system to ensur say e meet integrity test.

Di minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige for di last meeting wit ASUU leadership say dem no get any problem again wit di earned allowance and dat wetin remain now na to reconcile di payment wey dem make to di university system in batches.

Afta dat one, di Minister of Finance go look for di remaining moni to pay even though di federal goment no get moni.

Ngige also ask di Nigerian Labour congress to advise ASUU make dem call of strike as dem no give adequate notice before dem embark on strike wey dey against di trade Dispute Acts.

Nigeria ASUU Strike 2009 to 2022 timeline

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU StrikeASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike