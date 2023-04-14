Parents 'brutally' kill dia 10-month-old baby

Wia dis foto come from, Derbyshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Police document di state of di house Finley bin dey live as part of dia investigation

3 hours wey don pass

One UK court don find di parents of one 10-month-old boy guilty say dem kill am - 39 days afta dem place di pikin in dia care.

Stephen Boden and im partner Shannon Marsden kill Finley Boden on Christmas Day for 2020.

From wetin dem find, Finley suffer 130 "appalling" injuries.

One jury find di two pipo, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, guilty of murder afta one trial for Derby Crown Court on Friday.

Dem go later sentence dem on 26 May.

Wia dis foto come from, Derbyshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Dem convict Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden for Derby Crown Court

Di couple dey responsible for wetin di court say na di "savage and brutal" murder of dia son afta dem burn and beat am for one repeated acts of violence.

Finley injuries include 57 bones wey break, 71 wounds and two burns on im left hand - one "from one hot, flat surface", di oda probably "from one cigarette lighter flame".

E collapse afta e suffering one cardiac arrest for di family "scata" and dirty terraced home for Holland Road, Old Whittington – wia dem later find shit inside di bedroom.

Di couple later call paramedics for di early hours of Christmas Day and dem carry Finley go hospital, wia dem later pronounce am dead.

Judge, Justice Tipples try not to cry as she address di jury and thank dem for di "extremely impressive" way wey dem take handle demsef throughout di trial.

As she speak, at least four jury members dey cry.

Wia dis foto come from, Derbyshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of Finley on 30 November 2020, less than four weeks before dem kill am

Worries about child protection bin make dem take Finley from his parents shortly afta dem born am for February 2020.

But later dat year, dem return am to dia care through one court order wey follow eight-week transition, even as social workers ask for six-month period.

Di court hear say di two of dem work togeda to keep professionals away from Finley to protect each oda and to cover up serious violence.

Dem cancel one health visitor appointment two days before im die and tell social services wen dem arrive unannounced say Finley fit don get Covid-19 and refuse to let dem enta.

One child wey dey safeguard review into di circumstances surrounding Finley death currently dey under way.

One toktok pesin for Derbyshire County Council say e go dey "fully engaged" wit di review.

"Dis na statutory legal process, dem dey formerly refer to as a serious case review, wey dey look deep into di role of all agencies following di death of any pikin," di toktok pesin add am.

"We dey conduct di review independently and e no go dey appropriate for us to comment further until we complete di review to make sure say we no pre-empt im findings."

Wia dis foto come from, Derbyshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Police describe di conditions Finley dey living in as "filthy"

Di court hear say both Boden, 30, and Marsden, 22, na regular and heavy users of cannabis, wey dey prioritise to get money to spend on di drug over money to spend on dia son care.

Toxicology tests show say dem find cannabis inside Finley blood, wey show say e fit don inhale smoke 24 hours before im death, dem tell court.

Dem also show di court text messages dem send from di couple shared mobile phone – dem tell jurors say di author of each message no always dey clear.

For one message to one contact dem save as "Smokey J" at 12:39 GMT on 23 December 2020, di author say di "little one" don "keep me up all night".

Di message add am: "I wan bounce am off di walls. Haha."

Wia dis foto come from, Derbyshire Police

Afta Finley die, dem hear Boden dey tell Marsden for hospital say im go sell Finley pushchair "on eBay" - but later tell police say im only tok am "in an effort to lighten di mood".

Prosecutor Mary Prior KC say Boden later tell one relative say Finley bin don dey cry, so "for im words, im 'shake am a little bit'".

But she add say Marsden, wen she visit Finley body for one hospital chapel of rest on 11 January 2021, she say: "Im papa beat am to death. I no protect am."

Boden bin claim say di family dog fit don "jump on" im son, cause am broken ribs, while a tear to di inside of Finley mouth - likely caused by one dummy dem chook inside – im blame am on di child hitting imself wit a rattle.

Wia dis foto come from, Derbyshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Dem don begin one child safeguarding review into di circumstances wey surround Finley death

Det Insp Stephen Shaw, wey lead di police investigation, say: "Finley Boden die for wetin suppose don be di safest place in di world for am - im own home.

"I hope say today verdict go give some kain closure for all those wey dey involved - in particular Finley family wey I dey offer my own, and di wider force, continued condolences.

"No verdict or jail sentence go bring Finley back, however, we now know di truth of wetin happun to am him, and dem don deliver justice.

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of di NSPCC, add say: "e dey deeply harrowing and difficult to comprehend di suffering wey Finley experience leading up to im death, wey di very pipo wey suppose don dey care for am and protect am from harm later inflict am on im.