Why PDP NWC reverse suspension and referral of Ayim, Fayose, Ortom to disciplinary committee

7 minutes wey don pass

Di National Working Committing (NWC) of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), don make u-turn to reverse di suspension and discipline of some of im members.

Dem make di decision afta dem do serious discussion on di recent developments for di party.

Dis na according to di statement wey di party National Publicity Secretary sign and release for dia Facebook page on Thursday 30 March.

Di party NWC reverse im decision to refer Benue state govnor, Samuel Ortom to National Disciplinary Committee.

E also make u-turn for im decision to suspend five members of di party: Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State), former senator Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

NWC say e recognise di “imperativeness of total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders” for di overall interest of im members.

On 23 March, di PDP NWC announce di suspension of di five party heavy weights, although e no categorically tok wetin dia offence be.

E also announce im decision to send govnor Ortom go disciplinary committee for anti-party activities.

Ortom wey bin serve as National Auditor of di party, bin show support for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi during di just concluded presidential election.

During dat time, tori pipo report as im tok say, “Dis no be about party. I no dey for Labour Party but I dey work for Peter Obi. Obi make sure we sleep wit our eyes closed.

PDP leadership tussle

Di PDP bin dey battle serious internal crisis sake of leadership tussle.

One of dat kind case be di kasala wey bin dey between di suspended Chairman of di party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and di G5 govnors wey Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike lead.

Dem bin want make Oga Ayu resign im position but e refuse.

Di G5 govnors bin dey argue say since di presidential candidate for di 2023 election na Atiku Abubakar wey come from northern Nigeria.

Iyorcha Ayu wey also come from di same region ghatz comot so dat anoda pesin from di south go take di position.

Di G5 say na sake of fairness and equity dem dey tell Ayu to resign but Ayu and di PDP no gree.

Di former National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu later chop suspension on Sunday 26 March, 2023

Na di Ward Executive of di party for Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Goment Area, of Benue state suspend am.

Di Ward Secretary Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum wey tok to tori pipo on behalf of di Ward Chairman Kashi Philip, explain say Dr. Ayu chop suspension from di Executive sake of allege anti party activities.