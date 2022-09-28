W﻿ho be Olaolu Martins, di Bukka Hut co-owner wey don pass away

Nigerian restaurant chain, Bukka Hut, announce di death of one of dia founders, Olaolu Martins.

According to di statement, Oga Martins die on Tuesday but dem neva reveal di cause of death.

N﻿a fellow co-founder and current MD/CEO of di company, Rasheed Jaiyeola release di statement on behalf of di company

But who be di man wey follow join create di Bukka Hut brand for 2011.

W﻿ho be Olaolu Martins

O﻿laolu Martins na graduate of di University of Lagos wia im study Business Administration.

D﻿is information na im we find for Oga Martins LinkedIn page.

E﻿ also be Fellow Chartered accountant for Nigerian and Fellow for di Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers as well as di Association of Investment Advisers & Portfolio Managers .

F﻿or 2000, e join Stanbic IBTC wia e stay for five years.

F﻿or dia e work as Financial Controller and then Head of Asset Management and Head of Stockbroking.

Den e move to Shell Nigeria CPFA for 2005 wia e work as di Head of Investment for three years.

A﻿t di time of im death, Martins bin dey work as di Managing Director and CEO of one investment firm wey dem dey call Nigerian International Securities Limited .

E﻿ don spend 14 years for di company from 2014.