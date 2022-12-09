Meet di Nigerian wey go join Japanese billionaire and seven odas on first civilian trip to di moon

One Czech-Nigerian, Yemi Akinyemi Dele aka Yemi AD don make di list of crew members wey Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa select to join am for di first civilian mission to di moon wey go shele for 2023.

For 2018, di entrepreneur buy all di seats for di Starship wey Elon Musk SpaceX develop and dem go journey to di moon for one week before dem come back.

Sake of say im wan give talented pipo di opportunity to join am for di trip, di billionaire announce for March 2021 say im plan to choose eight crew members from across di world.

Announcing di list, crew leader, Maezawa aka MZ say: "I dey happy to have dis amazing pipo to follow me on my journey to di moon and dey excited to see di creations dem go come up wit for space."

Dem select di crew members from one million pipo across di world.

Who be Yemi Akinyemi Dele?

Yemi AD for im profile for di 'Dear Moon' page say: "I dey do dis to remind all di creative kids out dia say e no mata how you start your journey, but wia you aim, we go proove say wit imagination, your potential no get limit."

Yemi Akinyemi Dele papa na from Nigeria and im mama na from Czech Republic. Dem born am for Czech Republic and im say e represent both Africa and Eastern Europe.

E be multidisciplinary creative, social innovator and choreographer wey dey teach kids, pipo and organisation how to move into dia creativity.

Yemi AD say wen MZ announce for zoom meeting say im don select am to join am on di trip, e scream and stand up immediately and begin dance and forget say di entrepreneur still dey online, and pipo from MZ side begin laugh. E say e sit down and begin sweat and im no believe am.

Yemi AD say di last time pesin from Czech Republic go space na before dem born am.

“Na huge honour, na huge privilege, no be only for me as Czech pesin but also as Nigerian pesin, for all of di kids,” Yemi AD tok.

Yemi AD say im dey come from middle of nowhere, from very unfavourable condition and to make dis trip to go from notin to di moon na big encouragement for all di kids wey im dey serve. E say e go encourage dem to fulfil dia own dreams and get on dia own missions, and dis na wetin totori am di most.

Yemi AD say im dey fear to go on di trip and di fear go increase by di time e stand in front of di rocket.

But e say di explorer young kid wey dey inside am dey stronger dan di fear of di adult pesin, and sake of dis e dey look forward to di trip.

'One million pipo apply'

MZ say dem receive one million applications from 249 kontris.

According to di billionaire, dem ask di applicants to send videos explaining wetin dem want accomplish for space. E say di videos wey im receive dey amazing and dem really impress am.

E say im trip to space no be only about choreography sake of say movement dey beyond choreography.

“Most of di communication we get between us no be just wetin dey come out of our mouth, na everitin, and disconnecting am from gravity, and to dey for extreme condition but for di beautiful and huge rocket where you get space to move - dis go allow me to work on much more dan just dance choreography,” Yemi AD tok.

MZ say e go take three days to get to di moon, dem go loop behind am and e go take anoda three days to come back.

On why im choose to journey to di moon, Maezewa say im dey curious and e wan satisfy im curiosity by seeing wetin im neva see before and going to place wey im neva go before.

E say di second reason be say im wan remind imsef how amazing di planet earth be.

“I wan express my appreciation for dis extraordinary planet wey I call home. Lastly, I wan remind myself how small I be, how insignificant I be. For space, I tink I go realise again how small I be, how much more I gazz experience, how much harder I gazz work and how much more I fit grow,” e tok.