17-year-old Mack Rutherfold become youngest pilot to fly around di world alone

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Mack Rutherford begin im journey from Sofia for Bulgaria

53 minutes wey don pass

One teenage pilot don become di youngest pesin to fly alone around di world inside small aircraft.

17 year old Mack Rutherford, land for Sofia for Bulgaria, afta e joni for five months across 52 kontris.

Mack wey get British parents but grow up for Belgium, face challenges along di way. Sandstorms for Sudan and di night on one Pacific island wey nobodi dey live.

Im elder sister Zara na youngest woman to fly solo around di world.

She complete her own journey for January dis year and disclose say she “bin give am advice on di route" as she travel go Sofia to greet Mack wen e return to di starting point of im joni.

Di previous record holder for flying solo na one British pilot Travis Ludlow, e be 18 years and 150 days old wen e complete im joni last year.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Mack say im wan be pilot since di age of three

Afta e complete di achievement, Mack encourage odas to "follow your dreams, no mata how old you be".

"Work hard and move forward to achieve your goals", im add.

Di trip carry am through Europe, Asia, Africa, US, across two oceans.

Im plane touch down UK for Wick for Scotland and depart from London Biggin Hill Airport earlier dis week.

Mack, wey come from a family of aviators, start im joni from Bulgarian capital on 23 March, even wit di extreme heat for Dubai and unexpected airport closures for India.

Di young aviator also say im sleep for shed near runway for one uninhabited island for di Pacific Ocean afta one "hairy moment" passing through rain and low cloud.

Wetin to know about Mark Rutherford

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mack Rutherford hold im two Guinness World Record certificates

Mack bin tok say im wan be pilot since e dey di age of three and im achieve im dream for September 2020 wen e qualify for im licence at di age of 15.

Im papa Sam Rutherford na professional ferry pilot, while im mama Beatrice na private pilot.

For Mack website, e explain say aviation go back to five generations for im family – e say im great-great-grandmother bin dey "among di first South African women wey learn how to fly".

Mack hold both British and Belgium nationality and e live most of im life for Belgium.

Im currently dey school for private Sherborne School for Dorset, dia website dey follow im progress around di world. Di website also carry Mack personal statement, wey say "you no need to be an adult before you do incredible things".

As a result of im efforts, he don break two Guinness World Records – e become di youngest pesin to fly around di world solo plus di youngest to circle di world for one microlight plane.

Di teenager fly one Shark - a high-performance ultralight aircraft wey fit hit a cruising speed of around 186mph (300km/h).

Di youngest pilot future plans

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mack Rutherford wave as e siddon for inside di cockpit of im Shark light aircraft

Wen tori pipo ask about im plans for di future, Mack say: "I go continue to fly, I dey tink of sometin like di air force, but I no dey 100% sure on anytin.