Premier League: Jurgen Klopp want Liverpool three points if dis match wit Manchester United dey postponed

Klopp want Liverpool full points if dis match wit Man United postpone

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

35 minutes wey don pass

Jurgen Klopp believe say Liverpool gatz dey awarded di points if dia Premier League match against Manchester United dey postponed sake of fan protests.

One game between di sides for May 2021 gatz dey rearranged after home fans march waka go Old Trafford to protest di Glazer family ownership of di club.

Anoda protest dey planned before Monday match, leading to fears say wetin last year fit repeat.

"Plans for di game no dey happen? Yes, going home on di bus," Klopp yarn.

"I really hope e no go happun but if e occur I tink na we get di points.

"We get noting to do wit di situation and if di supporters want di game not to happun, den we no go fit just rearrange di game again and fit am in somewia inside a very busy season.

"Pipo tell us say we dey fine, we go-go dia and play di game hopefully and go home.

"But in a situation like dis, always di oda team suppose get di points unto say dem get notin to do wit am and dem don prepare for am."

Last year match, di first in Premier League history to dey postponed unto fan protests, for dey played behind closed doors unto di coronavirus pandemic.

However, thousands of United supporters bin gada outside di ground for di hours before di planned kick-off before around 200 fans break into di stadium.

Wetin United boss tok about dis Monday match

Wen e dey asked about di planned protests against di Glazer family, United oga Erik ten Hag say:

"I go fit only say di owners want to win - and di fans, we want dem to dey support di club.

"I can understand sometimes but I no dey dat old inside di club wey be say I fit see all di backgrounds, but we gatz to be unified and fight togeda."

Both teams go dey search for a first win of di season, as e be say Liverpool draw dia first two games and United start wit back-to-back defeats.

Ten Hag want to see more "fighting spirit" from im side wen dem take on dia rivals on Monday.

"E dey start wit yoursef," im tok. "Act as a team. Follow di rules and principles and work hard, as hard as you fit maximise. If you do am, then you get confidence.

"Na one week wey dey normal as a manager. Say you see a game, you get a plan, a way of play and den you check how di game waka. "And then you analyse and you see wetin dey wrong and wetin good. Now obviously, a lot don go wrong [in di 4-0 defeat to Brentford].