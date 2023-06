How oil spill for Rivers community take cause heartbreak for family of 76-year-old fisherman

Author, Karina Igonikon

Role, Reporter, BBC News Pidgin

14 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Oil spill for Aleto don destroy di Okulu river for Eleme LGA of Rivers State

Wen BBC see 76-year-old Igwe Chinwi, e bin dey return from farm wey dey four miles away from im house for Aleto. E dey sad say e return empty-handed.

Oga Chinwi wey be fisherman and farmer, say oil spill wey happun for im community dey give am heartbreak as e don spoil im source of living.

E tell BBC say since di spill happen on Sunday 11 June, 2023, e never catch one single fish as all di fish dem don die. Even im farm dey suffer as evritin e plant do die finish.

Di oil spill happen sake of breakdown of di Trans-Niger pipeline wey belong to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), for Esite-Aleto community for Eleme LGA of Rivers State.

Di company say dem dem investigate di mata.