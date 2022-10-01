Gunshots for Burkina Faso capital one day afta coup

Wia dis foto come from, Radio Télévision du Burkina Wetin we call dis foto, Coup leader Col Ibrahim Traoré (dey for di far left in red beret) don show for TV but no speak by imsef

Burkina Faso self-declared leader don tok say di man wey e comot one day ago for coup dey plan counter-attack.

Col Ibrahim Traoré don also accuse di French army say dem dey hide Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba for one of dia bases - wey French diplomats don deny.

As e be so, dem don hear gunshots for di capital Ouagadougou and helicopters dey fly around.

Some witnesses say troops don block main roads around di city and shops wey bin don open bifor now don close.

Di news wey bin comot on Friday say takeova don happen national TV na di second time dis year wey di kontri army don seize power.

Both times, di leaders of di coups bin tok say dem gats step in bicos of national security.

Some experts dey tok say Burkina Faso dey control like 60% of im own area and di mata dey bad dey go, just as Islamist violence dey follow spoil tins. Since 2020 more dan one million pipo for di kontri dey displaced sake of violence.

Di African Union don demand di return of constitutional order by July 2023 di latest, as dem follow agree wit regional group Ecowas say di comot wey dem comot Lt Col Damiba dey "unconstitutional".

For di second time in less danr 24 hours di leaders of di coup don issue statement for national TV, wey dey signed by dia leader Col Ibrahim Traoré.

Now dem dey claim say Lt Damiba dey plan counter-attack sake of say dem dey ready to work wit new partners for dia fight against di Islamists. Di statement bin no tok di name of di potential new partners, but rights groups say troops wey dey for neighbouring Mali don dey work closely wit Russian mercenaries from di Wagner group – but both kontris don say dis one na lie.

On Friday evening wit rebel soldiers wey full ground for dia fatigues and black facemasks, one officer bin read announcement on national TV say dem dey kick out Lt Damiba, scata di goment and suspend di constitution.

Dat statement wey dem follow read on behalf of one army captain wey dem call Col Traoré, wey say na bicos of Lt Col Damiba inability to deal wit di Islamist insurgency be di issue.

"Our pipo don suffer enuf, and still dey suffer", na wetin e tok.

Plenti gist no too dey about Col Traoré, di 34-year-old soldier wey lead anti-jihadist unit for di north wey dem call Cobra.