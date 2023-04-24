Wetin dey happun for Tottenham afta Newcastle flog dem 6-1?

Tottenham don collect dia worst lashing for Premier League since 2013 and e don vex fans about wetin dey do dia club.

Chairman Daniel Levy dey collect most of di blame plus di shame, as just 21 minutes into dia game, Newcastle don already sama Tottenham 5-0.

Di game na im pipo dey see as di results of all di bad decisions dem don dey make since dem decide to sack Mauricio Pochettino for November 2019, less than six months afta di Spurs play for di Champions League finals.

Some pipo dey demand make dem comot di for now boss, Cristian Stellini wey come to replace Antonio Conte wey comot.

If e happun, e go fit put Ryan Mason back as manager for di last six games of di season.

Dis na big deal. In theory, Tottenham get chance to finish ot Champions Leagie place, although in reality, afta di kasala for St James Park, pipo no really believe say e fit happun.

As dem still dey fifth position, Asron Villa, Liverpool and Brighton dey ginger to collect am for di battle of European qualification.

Afta dis weekend FS Cup semi-finals, seventh place go get place for di Europaa Conference League, while fifth and sixth go go Europa League. di Di last time wey Tottnham no play European football na for 2009-10.

Wetin be di plenti wahala?

Di major issue now na who go provide Levy wit football expertise wey go assist for di decision-making process.

Tottenham now no get manager for both dia men and women team. Dia managing director for football, Fabio Paratici resign last week afta e lose im appeal against im worldwide football ban wey im gbab afta Juventus, wia im bin dey work as sporting and managing director, bin dey found guilty of false advertising.

Italian authorities initially sama Paritici 30-month ban for January. Fifa no extend am worldwide until March, although e sure say e go happun.

Yet Tottenham claim say Paritici change of status come completely out of di blue and dem no know say e go happun.

To make mata worse, one day before, di Italian bin comot as di face of di club to tok wella for dia website about Conte exit wia im say Tottenham dey "focused and dey loo ront" to wetin remain for di campaign.

Who go replace Conte?

Tottenham neva follow Pochenttino tok even though most supporters go welcome am wit open hands.

Levy best managerial appointment, Martin Jol, Harry Redknapp and Pochettino bin happun underground. Di ogbonge names, Jose Mourinho and Conte most recently no go well.

Di names wey dem dey call na Julian Nagelsmann wey Bayern Munich recently sack and Luis Enrique wey comt Spain afta last year World Cup and neva coach club since 2017.

Brendan Rodgers, wey comot Leicester earlier dis month also dey in di running and Potter wey pipo think say bin enta hot water with Chelsea.

What about di team?

11 months ago, Tottenham owners gree to add £150m "capital increase" for di club.

Di idea na for Conte to use dis pot of money take turn di team wey just manage enta Champions League to contenders.

No be many pipo go gree say dem spend dat money wella. Dem buy Brazilian forward Richarlison for £60m but im no dey consistent and £25m midfielder Yves Bissouma wey do beta work for Brighton no dey consistent for di Spurs. Argentina defender Cristian Romero na beta player o, but im pride dey make am baggage sometimes.

Plenti players dey for Tottenham wey no reach di standard di club dey ask but how many fit get di kain transfer money to take team rebuilding programme?

Son Heung-Min contract go end for 2025 but di season, di SOuth Korean form dey poor against im high standards sotay im say e feel "responsible" for why Conte comot "because I neva help di club like that".

And dat one go lead us to Harry Kane.

Di English skipper go soon enta im last year of im current deal. Plenti clubs like Manchester United go chook head if Levy gree let di 29 year old comot.

But with di kain vibe wey dey around di club, na sometin wey Levy go fit consider?