Five takeaways from Ekiti govnorship election

19 June 2022

By Victor Ezeama

Di governorship election for Ekiti state don end afta one day of voting without major wahala.

Na former Secretary to di State Goverment, Biodun Oyebanji, win di low-key election.

Kayode Oyebode, returning officer for di election, announce Oyebanji as governor-elect of Ekiti state early mor-mor of Sunday. Oyebanji secure 187,057 votes to win di election.

E defeat im two closest rivals — Segun Oni of Social Democratic Party (SDP) wey get 82,211 votes, and Bisi Kolawole of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wey get 67,457 votes.

"Say Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji of APC, having satisfied di requirements of di law, dey hereby declared winner and returned elected,” di Inec returning officer for di election announce.

Dis na di major takeaways from di election.

Inec dey prepared

Di election start well on Saturday 18 June as adhoc staff of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) arrive dia polling stations early. Voters also arrive dia units early to begin confam dia names for Inec list and prepare to vote.

Police and security deployment also dey available to ensure say jaguda pipo no scatter di election. Di election start as Inec plan am by 8:30am and by 10:30am election don finish for some polling units.

Oyebanji make history

Wen dem swear am in Biodun Oyebanji go become di 8th govnor of Ekiti state since Nigeria return to democracy for 1999.

Since di return to civilian rule, record show say no party don dey for goment back to back for Ekiti. Dis na because di state no dey experience political continuity.

Becos of dis, every govnorship election for Ekiti since 1999 don produce different winners from different political parties.

Although Oyebanji na different pesin from di current govnor Kayode Fayemi, dis na di first time di same political party dey retain power for di state. Im performance for office go determine if APC go remain for power afta 2026.

Division for PDP?

Di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) na di main opposition party for Ekiti state but dem carry third position for di election.

According to Inec, candidate of di PDP Bisi Kolawole get 67,457 votes - behind Segun Oni of Social Democratic Party (SDP) wey get 82,211 votes.

Dis one happun despite say oga Oni just join SDP three months to di election. Before di election, di PDP for di state bin get ogbonge crisis wey even di national leadership of di party no fit resolve.

Di fight na between one serving Senator Abiodun Olujimi and former govnor Ayo Fayose - di two dey drag who be leader of di party for di state.

Dem carry di wahala go dia primaries wey produce Bisi Kolawole wey many pipo feel say na weak candidate.

Also, di fight between former Deputy govnor Kolapo Eleka and Fayose also further contribute to di division of di party.

Thumbs up for BVAS!

For di 18 November, 2021 governorship election for Anambra state, Inec introduce di Biomdial voter accreditation system (Bvas) for di conduct of election.

Di Bvas machine na to allow voters accredit and vote at di same time. But di machine no work well for Anambra.

However, Inec say di machine go remain for Nigeria election process and dem go make am good as di commission dey conduct more election.

Dis na why Inec improve di functionality of di machine ahead of di Ekiti election. Dem deploy di machine wey make voting fast and easy. Complain no too dey from voters about di use of di Bvas machine.

Na for dis election Inec also test wetin dem call electronic transmission of results.

Unlike before wey polling officers go need to carry hard copy of result sheets go local moment for collation - now dem get transmit di result electronically to Inec and den later go submit di hard copy for verification.

Dis one make di collation result for Ekiti dey very fast and easy. As at 5pm on Election Day Inec don receive results from 14 out of di 16 local government areas of di state.

Di e-transmission also make am hard for pipo to alter or tamper wit results from polling units.

Vote buying

"See and buy" and "our vote no be for one pot of soup" na di popular slang wey voters dey tok during di election on Saturday.

Dis na sake of di clear cases of vote buying for majority of di polling units for di state.

Vote buying na one of di most popular election offences for Nigeria. Di trend don grow over di years becos political parties bin dey hide dey do am.

But dis days, dem don dey do am openly. Sadly, most voters dey also look forward to collecting money afta voting. Odas dey even show am for social media.

For Ekiti, Nigeria anti corruption agency Economic and Financial crimes commission (EFCC) arrest some pipo on allegation say dem dey pay voters.

Videos wey dem post for social media show wia dem parade some of di suspects wit cash and names of voters.

Also, election monitoring group Yiaga Africa for dia preliminary report say dia observers "find out several cases of vote buying during di election.

"Di vote buying dey happun for open spaces and some parties dey pay as much as N7 ,000 per vote."