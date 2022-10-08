Di top 10 footballers for Forbes 2022 rich list

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kylian Mbappe don score 182 goals in 228 games for Paris St-Germain

Kylian Mbappe top Forbes 2022 rich list as di highest-earning footballer.

Dis na di first time in nine years wey anoda pesin oda dan Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo be number one.

Forbes dey estimate say Mbappe di Paris St-Germain striker wey be 23 years, go earn $128m (£115.2m) dis season.

Mbappe PSG team-mate Messi na second on $120m (£108m) and Manchester United forward Ronaldo dey third on $100m (£90m).

Neymar and Mohamed Salah complete di top five.

Meanwhile Salah na di only African player wey dey di top ten.

PSG and Brazil striker Neymar go earn an estimated $87m (£78.4m) for 2022-23 and Liverpool striker Salah go earn $53m (£47.7m).

Di last player to top di list oda dan Ronaldo or Messi na former England captain David Beckham for 2013.

Mbappe bin sign one new ogbonge three-year contract wit PSG for May, wey end speculation about a summer move to Real Madrid.

Di France World Cup winner don win 11 trophies for di club, including four Ligue 1 titles, since im join dem from Monaco initially on loan for 2017.

Erling Haaland, wey don score 19 goals in 12 games for Manchester City since im summer move from Borussia Dortmund, show face for di top ten list for di first time for number six.

Di Norway striker na one of four Premier League players for di top 10 along wit Ronaldo, Salah and Manchester City team-mate Kevin de Bruyne.

Haaland and Mbappe na di only players on di list wey dey under 30.