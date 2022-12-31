Easter date, Workers day, Salah date plus oda public holidays for 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 minutes wey don pass

Afta di festive season and di public holidays goment wey declare to mark di end of di year 2022, full activities for di New Year go resume on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Public Holidays for Nigeria for 2023 go reach 16 times.

Dis holiday mean say banks, businesses, schools and goment offices no go dey open dat day.

E go also help pipo to plan dia calendar well-well.

Public Holidays in Nigeria 2023

1 January - Sunday - New Year Day

2 January - Monday- New Year Day Holiday (Dis na because di New Year fall on Sunday)

7 April - Friday - Good Friday

10 April - Monday - Easter Monday

22 April - Saturday - Eid-el Filtri

23 April – Sunday - Eid-el Filtri

1 May - Monday - Labour Day

27 May - Saturday - Children Day (Public Holiday for Schools and Children only)

12 June - Monday - Democracy Day

29 June - Thursday - Eid el Kabir

30 June - Friday - Eid el Kabir

27 September - Wednesday - Eid el Maulud

1 October - Sunday - National Day

2 October - Monday - National Day Holiday (Dis na becos di National Day on Sunday)

5 December - Monday - Christmas Day

26 December - Tuesday - Boxing Day

How Federal Goment dey announce Public Holidays

For Nigeria, na di Ministry of Interior get power to announce Public Holidays for di kontri.

And di oga for di Ministry na Rauf Aregbesola, wey pipo also sabi as 'Public Holiday Minister'.

Oga Aregbesola go announce di days goment give as 'work free' day for all civil seravnts.

Anoda tin be say if any public holiday fall for week end, dem go declare di following week day as Public holiday.