Manchester United go fight any attempt to ban Christiano Ronaldo

12 October 2022

Manchester United say dem go fight any attempt to ban Cristiano Ronaldo sake of di mobile phone incident for Everton last April.

United manager Erik ten Hag tok today say Ronaldo no go accept di FA 'improper and violent conduct' charge.

Ronaldo bin kolet warning from police afta e knack phone comot from one fan hand.

Di incident happun afta dia 1-0 loss to Everton for Goodison Park.

Dem give am until Monday evening to respond to di FA charge, wey dem only fit chook eye put sake of say di involvement of Merseyside Police for di case don end for August.

H﻿ow Ronaldo respond

Manchester United neva tok wetin Ronaldo answer be.

"We don tok about am and e no go accept am " Ten Hag, tok ahead of dia Europa League group game against Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Di club don make oga Ten Hag comment clearer, dem say Ronaldo no go accept any harsh punishment, wey United feel say dey unfair, instead of argument say di incident no happun.

Pipo binndey fire Cristiano Ronaldo afta one video showface wey look like say im knack one Everton fan phone for ground.

Bodi bin no sweet di Manchester United player and im teammates afta dem loss lose to Everton dat Saturday inside Goodison Park.

Ronaldo agree to return to Manchester United 27th August 2021

Later dat day Ronaldo waka enta social media wit millions of followers to tok sorry.

Ronaldo say, "e no dey easy to deal with emotions for difficult moments like di one we dey face."

Di football star add say, "I go like tok sorry for my outburst and if e possible invite dis supporter make e come watch match for Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship".

Di loss against Everton bin spoil Manchester United chances to qualify for Champions league.