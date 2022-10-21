W﻿etin dey cause kasala for Chad?

About 50 pipo don die and nearly 300 injure for violence wey start for Chad on Thursday as hundreds of pipo enta street to demand quicker transition to democratic rule.

Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo, wey announce di number of deaths for one press conference, say goment still dey compile list of dead pipo for wetin im call armed insurrection.

But human rights groups say di goment massacre innocent civilians wey no carry weapons as security forces brutally crack down on demonstrations for di capital, N'Djamena, and several oda cities.

Meanwhile di military goment don impose curfew for di capital city of N'Djamena and two southern towns.

Di new prime minister, Saleh Kebzabo, say di unrest amount to armed uprising.

Di goment has also suspend di activities of three political parties.

Smoke from tyres wey protesters set fire for N'Djamena, Chad, October 20, 2022

Central African kontri wey military dey run don dey in crisis since President Idriss Deby, wey rule di kontri wit iron hand for thirty year, die for April 2021.

Im son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seize power immediately after, promise 18-month transition to elections, but on 1 October im announce say dem go push di election back two years.

Opposition and civil society groups bin call for di protest on Thursday, wey for mark di end of di 18-month transition period wey dem bin first agree.

Di goment ban di protest unto security reasons.

But protesters still show early mor-mor, block road and burn di party headquarters of di new prime minister.

"Wetin happun today na armed popular uprising to seize power by force and di responsible for dis violence go face justice," Kebzabo, wey be former opponent of Deby regime wey dem now name prime minister of new "unity goment" last week, tok.

"Di protesters carry gun and we consider dem rebels. Di security forces bin respond only in self-defence," Kebzabo say.

International Federation for Human Rights and im partner organisations for Chad say security forces bin violently block di protesters and say reports dey of cases of live gunfire, torture and random arrests.

Amnesty International researcher Abdoulaye Diarra say security forces use live rounds on protesters, based on witness accounts and analysis of foto and video dem from dat day.

Chadian journalist Oredje Narcisse, wey bin work for Reuter before dey among pipo wey die, im brother tok.

Oda confam victims include one policeman wey bin seriously wound for di clash, one 28-year-old protester wey dem shoot for neck, and Chad musician Ray's Kim, wey die for hospital.

"E clear say dem need impartial investigation to determine if protesters bin begin steal and become violent and if security forces unlawfully use deadly force across di kontri," Lewis Mudge, wey be Central Africa director for Human Rights Watch, tok.

Riots common for Chad since Deby seize power last year, but Thursday incident be like di bloodiest.

Goment declare state of emergency plus curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., although tdi president don already declare state of emergency on Wednesday due to serious floods.