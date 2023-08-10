Wetin cause wildfires wey don kill 36 pipo for Hawaii

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

At least 36 pipo don die sake of wildfires wey dey sweep thru Maui island for Hawaii.

One of di main attractions for di island wey be Lahaina, don suffer major damage.

Di wildfires wey start on Tuesday don spread well well as dem don evacuate thousands of tourists and residents to makeshift shelters.

President Joe Biden don already send im "deepest condolences to di families wey lose loved ones sake of di wildfires"

Wetin cause di wildfires

Di wildfires no just begin catch like dat, na one nearby hurricane wey dem call Hurricane Dora na im cause di wildfires.

Di fires wey come from strong wind from di hurricane begin move fast-fast as e begin bring down di Hawaiian island of Maui, officials tok.

Di fires na one of di plenti blazes wey dey happun, wey don burn entire neighbourhoods reach ground.

Thousands of pipo don park comot from dia houses by force and authorities don declare state of emergency.

Rescue operations and search dey happun now, and some pipo still dey unaccounted for.

"We manage run comot quick," dis na wetin Kamuela Kawaakoa, wey run wit im partner and six year old son to di evacuation shelter on Tuesday tell di Associated Press.

"E dey very hard to sit down dey look as my town dey burn to ashes and I no fit do anytin," im tok. "I dey helpless."

Dem open five evacuation shelters on Maui and officials bin tok earlier say e don"overfull " wit pipo.

Di island na popular tourist destination and dem don beg visitors make dem no come again for now.

"Hia no be safe place to stay," Hawaii Lt Govnor Sylvia Luke tell reporters. "We get resources wey dem dey collect tax from."

Firefighters still dey try to quench active fires, wit helicopters wey dey pour water on di blazes from up.

Di western side of di island, wey be di second largest of di Hawaiian archipelago, wan almost cut off entirely as only one main road dey open.

"As di firefighting efforts continue, na a total of 36 deadbody we don discovered today sake of di active Lahaina fire," di Maui county goment tok for statement late Wednesday.

How di wildfires dey affect Maui Island

Wen di fires first start, e pursue pipo sotay dem jump into di city harbour to escape di flames and smoke.

Officials tok say dem rescue fourteen pipo afta dem jump inside.

Di fire don also destroy businesses around Lahaina, and one senior education official say dem dey prepareto lose one elementary school for di city wey dey one hundred years old.

On Wednesday, di strong winds wey Hurricane Dora dey cause, reduce small, e mean say pilots fit view di full scale of di damage.

Fotos from up show plenti cars wey don burn for di streets and smoke wey dey go up from piles of rubble.

"E dey horrifying. I don fly for here for 52 years and I neva see anytin wey near dis one," helicopter pilot Richard Olsten tell di Associated Press. " Tears dey for our eyes."

Climate change increase di risk of di hot, dry weather wey dey likely to fuel wildfires.

Di world don already warm up by about 1.2C since di industrial era start and temperatures go continue to rise unless goments around di world reduce emissions.

Fotos of places di wildfire destroy

Wia dis foto come from, Google, Reuters, BBC

Wia dis foto come from, Google, Reuters, BBC

Wia dis foto come from, Google, Reuters, BBC