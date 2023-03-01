Court remand Reps member Doguwa ontop allegation of 'culpable homicide' for Kano

1 March 2023, 17:39 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Court don remand Kano Lawmaker Alhassan Ado Doguwa wey dey face charges of culpable homicide.

Oga Alhassan Ado Doguwa show show for court to ansa case for court afta tori come out say e allegedly get hand inside attack wey lead to di death of three pipo.

Kano Police Command on Wednesday bin announce di arrest of House of Representatives leader wey dey represent di Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency.

Dis na sake of dem believe say e allegedly get hand inside di election collation kasala for Tudun Wada Local goment on February 26 as collation dey happun.

One video bin go viral wey bin show pipo dey dey shoot - tori later come out say three pipo die and eight odas suffer serious injury.

Di Commissioner of Police wey dey in charge of di election for 2023 General election for Kano State CP Muhammad Yakubu bin order di State Criminal Investigation Department to do investigate for di mata.

Di magistrate court adjourn di matter to 7 March to hear Doguwa bail application.

Wia dis foto come from, INEC/ Twitter

For di statement wey di police command put out, di department invite Hon. Doguwa formally, sake of accuse say im get hand inside di attack.

Di invitation bin happun for February 27 but as e no gree accept di iinvite na so di department gatz activate motion for im arrest.

Dem bin pick up di Lawmaker for Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Di police promise say investigation still dey go on and di suspects go soon dey charged go court.

Dis na as dem don increase di search for susppects wey dey outside.

Di suspected cases against am and odas na "criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grivieous hurt, mischief by fire and inciting disturbance."

Doguwa win im re-election on Saturday for di House of Reps during di 25 February election wia former govnor of di state, Rabiu Kwankwanso party, NNPP win almost all di votes.