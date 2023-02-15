Arsenal vs Man City: Prediction, team news & match facts

Di two sides go face each oda for Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Arsenal, current manager Mikel Arteta na Guardiola former assistant.

Di Gunners dey siddon ontop di table and dem dey eye dia first league title since 2004.

But City go climb above di current league leaders Arsenal if dem win.

Tori pipo ask Guardiola weda dis na di best Gunners side im don face, Guardiola ansa di tori pipo conference on Tuesday: "Since I come here, yeah, definitely."

Guardiola dey unbeaten against Arsenal for Premier League, e don win 11 of di 12 fixtures - including di five most recent trips to Emirates Stadium.

Wednesday game na di first league meeting between di two sides dis season, although dem don face each oda for FA Cup last month, wey City win 1-0 wit a second-half goal from Nathan Ake.

But for league, Arsenal don lose just two of dia first 21 fixtures so far for dis campaign, dem get 51 points.

Di Gunners form na big challenge for City to retain dia crown, but Guardiola don promise say dem no go give up without a fight.

City bin win two Premier League titles in three seasons wen Arteta be Guardiola assistant for Etihad, and di former master bin dey full of praise for di work im old apprentice don do since Arsenal appoint am for 2019.

Guardiola say: "So far, dem be di best team for Premier League. Dem play very well for di first round of fixtures.

Arsenal maintain lead despite Brentford draw 11th February 2023

Team News

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Erling Haaland don score 31 goals for Manchester City dis season, although im don fail to score for im last three appearances

Arsenal still dey without long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe dey lack match fitness.

Manager Mikel Arteta fit name di same team for di seventh consecutive league match.

Manchester City go continue to assess Erling Haaland injury mata, boss Pep Guardiola tok.

Di striker bin comot for half-time on Sunday afta im jam Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Defender John Stones still dey out wit thigh problem.

Arsenal vs Man City prediction

Chris Sutton: E dey hard to call because of di attacking talent wey di two teams get, but I need to point to di fact say Arteta bin make plenty changes wen im play City for FA Cup and im no show im hand for dat game.

"Arsenal no go change di way dem dey play – dem no fit. From my experience of being in di title race, you no fit start to dey play safe halfway through di season.

"So, I dey sure di Gunners go dey bold and play wit di same intensity wey dem normally dey do. Na di right tin to do because City defensively no strong – Dem don get so many different combinations for back dis season, wey neva really help dem.

"I no go surprise if dis game end up for draw but, if I go pick a winner, I go go wit Arsenal. Wen dem get chances, dem go take am.

"Dis no be title decider, though. We still get long way to go and I still tink City go win di league, even if dem lose on Wednesday."

Sutton prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal don lose 10 straight Premier League games against Manchester City, dis na dia longest losing run against one opponent for league history.

Manchester City don win dia past six away matches against Arsenal for all competitions, as many as dem don get for dia previous 61 visits for Emirates and Highbury combined.

No team don ever win seven consecutive away fixtures against di Gunners.

Arsenal

Arsenal don fail to win back to back Premier League games for di first time dis season.

But, di Gunners dey unbeaten in dia past 13 top-flight home fixtures, dem win 11 of those matches.

Dem don lose dia past eight Premier League games against reigning champions, and dem concede at least two goals on each occasion.

Di last time di Gunners beat di current top-flight champions na dia 1-0 victory ova Leicester for April 2017.

Each of di last three league goals Arsenal don concede na from headers - none of di first 15 dem score dem dis season be headers.

Manchester City na di only side Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta don fail to beat as a Premier League manager – im don lose all five meetings wit City for league, im team don score just one goal and concede 12.

Manchester City

Manchester City don drop 13 away points dis season (W5, D2, L3), compared to 11 in total last term (W14, D4, L1).

City don win each of dia past 22 Premier League games on a Wednesday, dia longest winning run on a specific day of di week for di competition history.

Pep Guardiola team dey at risk of losing three consecutive away league fixtures for di first time since July 2020.

Dem don only score six goals in dia past nine away games in all competitions.