Wetin to know about Ekiti State govnorship election

52 minutes wey don pass

Residents of Ekiti state dey prepare to go to di polls to elect new govnor wey go take charge of di affairs of di state for di next four years.

Di election go happun on Saturday 18 June, 2022, for di South West Nigerian state - e go be di seventh time since di kontri return to democracy in 1999 and since di creation of di state for October 1, 1996 under di military rule of General Sani Abacha wey di election go take place.

Ekiti state no dey elect dia govnor wen most states for di kontri dey do and dis na sake of one electoral palava wey happun for 2009.

For 2009, Appeal Court cancel election of Govnor Segun Oni afta im don rule for ova 41 months.

Di court say na Dr. Kayode Fayemi bi di winner of di election and direct make dem hand ova power to am immediately.

But INEC organise a partial re-run of di election wey see Fayemi become govnor for di state for 2010.

Dat one na how di election time table take change for Ekiti state.

Meet di govnors wey don lead Ekiti State

Otunba Niyi Adebayo na di first elected Civilian Governor for di state. Im rule between 29 May, 1999 – 29 May, 2003 under di Alliance for Democracy party (AD).

Ayo Fayose become di next govnor between 29 May, 2003 – 19 October, 2006 under di Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to become di second elected civilian govnor of di State.

Di state assembly later impeach Fayose on October 16 afta e chop accuse of money mago-mago say e embezzle funds, dem later replace am wit di state Speaker Aderemi but federal goment declare say di move dey illegal.

General Tunji Olurin (Rtd) become di state administrator from 19 October, 2006 – 27 April, 2007 under di Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) afta dem declare state of emergency for di State.

Chief Tope Ademiluyi become Acting Governor for 27 April, 2007 – 29 May 2007 under di Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)

Engr Segun Oni become Governor for 29 May, 2007 and rule till 17 Feb, 2009 under di flagship of di Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) before Appeal court remove am based on illegal returns of April 2007 elections.

INEC later organise a partial re-run of di election.

Rt. Hon. Tunji Odeyemi step in as acting govnor between dis period from 17 February, 2009 – 6 May, 2009 di under Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). Im become acting govnor wen one appeal court wey sit for Ilorin, Kwara State nullify Segun Oni election and order rerun poll inside 10 out of di 16 local councils wey dey di State.

Dr. John Kayode Fayemi become govnor of di state for 16 Oct, 2010 – 16 Oct, 2014 under di All Progressive Congress (APC)

Mr. Ayodele Fayose become govnor of di state for di second time for 16 Oct, 2014 – 16 Oct, 2018 under di Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)

Dr John Kayode Fayemi win Ekiti State election again for 15 July, 2018 to lead di state and im tenure go end for October .

Di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC clear 16 candidates from different political parties to contest di June 18 elections. Although e get up to five major contenders among dem .

See di full list of di candidate , dia party and dia deputy:

A Reuben Boye Famuyibo with deputy Olumide Ezekiel Falana

AAC Ajagunigbala Moses with deputy Olajide Oludele Oluwabunmi

ADC Oluwole Olumayokun Oluyede with deputy Popoola Hidiat Simbo

ADP Elebute-Halle Josephine Kemi with deputy Afuye Idowu Sunday

APC Abiodun Abayomi with deputy Oyebanji Afuye Monisade

APGA Benjamin Olufemi Obidoyin with deputy Oluwafemi Anthony Faeji

APM Fagbemi Peter Adegbenro with deputy Akinyeye Oluwatosin Eunice

APP Christiana Modupe Olatawura with deputy Ibukun Solomon Owolabi

LP Daramola Rowland Olugbenga with deputy Onile Ibrahim Yusuf

NNPP Fatomilola Oladosu Abiodun with deputy Ade-Ajayi Oluwatoyin Hannah

NRM Iyaniwura Tope Ifedayo with deputy Arowolo Kayode Williams

PDP Olabisi Kolawole Kolapo with deputy Olugbenga Kolade

PRP Agboola Olaniyi Ben with deputy Ogidan Tolulope Oluwatoyin

SDP Olusegun Adebayo Oni with deputy James Oladipo Owolabi

YPP Adebowale Oluranti Ajayi with deputy Olaseni Nureni Babatunde

ZLP Adeolu Kolade Akinyemi with deputy Damilola Akintoye

How di winner go emerge?

To elect di govnor of Ekiti State dem go use one modified two-round system to. To dey elected for di first round, one candidate must receive di plurality of di vote and over 25% of di vote in at least two-thirds of state local government areas.

If no candidate pass dis mark, dem go do second round of election wey go hold between di top candidates.

Di candidate to receive a plurality of votes for di highest number of local goment areas go win di election.

Campaigns and promises of top contenders

Security and unemployment dey among di mata wey lead tok tok during di Ekiti state govnorship election debate wey BBC Yoruba organise for candidates wey wan contest for office of di govnor in di state.

Di only female wey dey among di candidates, Kemi Elebute-Halle of ADP say di party get three steps to take so dem go fit strengthen democratic goment for di pipo

Elebute-Halle say pipo wey bin dey goment bifo no do well.

"On security agenda, we get three principles for security mata. We go provide work for young pipo to reduce di challenge of security, i go provide public awareness programs, and work wit security pipo."

"I don dey take care of pipo wit special needs bifo I contest.

Debo Ranti Ajayi wey be candidate of di Youth Progressives Party (YPP) say im get di secret of how Dubai become popular, and Ekiti state go be like Dubai within four years.

E say di tin wey surprise am be say, di current crisis for Ekiti be lack of moni and if anybody say dem go rebuild di city wit only money from Abuja, na lie e add.

"I be di only one wey fit pay di staff of Ekiti State."

Debo Ajayi say bifo di end of four years, Google and Microsoft go land for Ekiti state and Ekiti state go be reborn.

Segun Oni of di Social Democratic Party, SDP say di tins e don do during im tenure go continue ontop education and health care.

Oga Oni say im no fit say im no do well wen im rule, but im fit do more dan dat. Especially for di health care sector.

Oluwole Oluyede of ADC political party, say e get knowledge and dey committed to rebuild Ekiti state as health sabi pesin.

Oluyede tok say for health sector, moni dey important and im goment go work wit di private sector to reform Ekiti state health system.

For security mata, e sa if job dey for young pio, greed to steal no go dey. "We go re-establish vigilante, Autonomy go dey for local goments, we go establish state police and provide modern technology for security pipo."

Candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bisi Kolawole, say im own focus be Agriculture, health, women advancement, and economic development be key areas of im goment.

Kolawole say on security mata, e get plan to make sure say vigilantes work wit law enforcement pipo to stop security gbege.

"We don do am bifo, we go do am again if we enta."

Di mood before Ekiti Guber polls

Tensions dey usually surround elections for Nigeria sake of clash of interest.

But di National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, don tok say di forthcoming off-season Ekiti State Govnorship election wey go happun for June 18 no go get violence, dis na according to local tori ppo for di kontri.

Monguno give di assurance for one Inter-Agency Consultative Committee meeting on Election Security wey di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) organise.

Na Sanusi Galadima represent am for di meeting.