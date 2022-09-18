How Arsenal win carry dem to di top of Premier League

Arsenal win Brentford 3-0 for dia Premier League match on Sunday to return to di top of di table.

Na William Saliba score di visitors first goal, im climb high to head Bukayo Saka corner just 17 minutes into di game.

E no tey dem add a second goal and di goal na dia Brazil forward Jesus, score am wit assist from Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal pressure too much for Brentford for di match.

Di home team no fit cope wit Mikel Arteta game plan.

Tins go from bad to worse for Brentford wen Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira score Arsenal third goal from 25 yards.

Dis result mean say, di Gunners get 18 points, one more dan dia nearest rivals before dia next match against Spurs, di north London derby for Emirates Stadium on 1 October.

Youngest Premier League player

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Arsenal Ethan Nwaneri don became di youngest ever Premier League player at di age of 15 years and 181 days.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta introduce di midfielder wey still dey school as substitute for di closing moments as im side dey lead 3-0.

Arsenal fans sing as dem hail Nwaneri appearance say: "Im dey go school for morning."

Gunners show say dem mean business

Arsenal bin lose dis fixture last season 2-0 against newly promoted Brentford for di opening day of di 2021-22 campaign.

A lot don change since den and dis na very different Gunners team wey dey full of determination and character.

Afta dia first setback of di season for Manchester United for dia previous Premier League game, all eyes bin dey on how dem go respond against a Brentford team wey embarrass United five weeks ago.

Even wit di absence of dia captain Martin Odegaard wey dey injured, dem worry from start to finish.

Gabriel Martinelli once again shine, Saliba bin dey strong for back while Saka, finish wit two assists as di Gunners keep dia third clean-sheet away win of di season.

Ben White, wey miss out of di latest England squad, also play well, although di score for big pass if not for di two fine saves by Raya at 3-0 to keep out Jesus and Saka.