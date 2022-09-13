List of Nigerian public universities wey no join Asuu strike

Na for February 2021 di Academic Staff Union of Universities begin dia latest strike wey don last for seven months now.

Di public universities lecturers down tools sake of dia demand for goment to implement one agreement dem sign wit dem for 2009, plus oda demands including di issue of dia payment platform.

S﻿ince den goment and Asuu don dey do gbas-gbos and some public universities don pull out from di strike afta months of no solution

List of some universities wey comot hand from ASUU strike

N﻿a mostly di state owned universities don comot hand from di strike.

One of d﻿i latest to pull out na Kaduna State University, Kasu. Dem re-open di school on September 5, 2022.

For statement di school urge all students and lecturers to report for continuation of di academic calendar. But speaking to BBC News Pidgin, Dr Abubakar Abdullahi wey be one of di

ASUU ogas for KASU tok say na true say some of dia members don return but some of dem still dey on strike.

Kaduna Govnor Nasir El-Rufai bin tok say e no dey owe or get any problem with di school and dey wonder why dem join di ASUU strike from di start.

Kaduna State University - Pull out September 5 2022

Gombe State University - Dem resume August 22, 2022

Nasarawa State University - Dem go begin online screening September 12 2022

Rivers State University - Dem no join di strike

I﻿gnatius Ajuru University of Education - Dem no join strike

Ekiti State University - Dem don resume now afta dem pull out

Kwara State University Dem no follow join di strike

Lagos State University - Dem no join strike

Osun State University - Dem no join strike

Students sue federal goment

Meanwhile, di Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and five university students don sue President Muhammadu Buhari before di National Industrial Court and dem dey seek order to compel di federal goment to honour di agreement dem reach with ASUU.

SERAP and di students ask di court to order di goment to implement di terms of di renegotiated 2009 Agreement and di 2020 Memorandum of Action in order to put an end to di strike and stop from further violation of di rights of di Nigerian students to quality education.

A﻿suu vs FG

Di National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) don chook eye inside di case wey Nigeria goment file against Asuu sake of di strike.

Nigeria goment bin approach di court to order di striking lecturers to call off dia seven months strike.D﻿i court sit on di mata on Monday but adjourn am to 16 September, 2022.

Dis na di latest move by di federal goment to end one of di longest industial actions by Nigerian university lecturers.

ASUU members don dey strike since February 14, 2022, and all negotiations to end di strike never dey successful as di union dey insist on di renegotiation of 2009 agreement, implementation of di University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), earned allowance, among oda demands on di refurbishment of Nigerian universities.

For di letter wey dey addressed to di chief registrar of di National Industrial Court of Nigeria, dated 8 September, 2022, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, ask di court to give di issue quick hearing in order to bring di dispute to an end. Di summons want make di National Industrial Court to among oda tins determine: