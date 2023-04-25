Who be Nicholas Jack Davis wey allegedly scam Empress Njamah and 20 odas

Liberia Police announce say dem don arrest one Nicholas Jack Davis wey dey accused of being a "notorious scammer".

For Press conference, di Liberia National Police reveal say dem bin don arrest Jack Davis several times before.

Police say di allegation against am dis time na sexual offence, armed robbery, extortion among odas.

Di suspect na di same man wey allegedly bin get relationship wit Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah sometimes for 2022 but e dey known dat time by di name, George Wade.

Di Liberia Police tok say plenty pipo don file several complaints on di 39-year- old Jack Davis, as dem accuse am of victimization of more than 20 women plus tiff im victims personal property, wey include phones, bags, gold and oda expensive tins, then run.

So far, Jack Davis tok say im no dey guilty of wetin dem accuse am of for di press conference.

Di Police reveal say dem arrest di suspect, Nicholas Jack Davis on Sunday afta di recent complaints, wey make dem start to dey look for am.

Dem bin find am for Miami Beach, Pinsville, wia according to police, "we catch am as e bin dey try to scam some oda women" by 9-10pm.

Di police reveal di mata of Nigerian actress wey im bin also scam, dem claim say Jack Davis tok say im bin spend 70 months for Nigeria before im come start im scam proceedings.

Who be Nicholas Jack Davis

Nothing much dey known about di suspected scammer.

Na between December, 2022 to January 2023, im first enta news wit di name, Josh/George Wade .

Dis na ontop tori say im bin dey blackmail Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah wit her nude videos afta dem bin start to dey date dat last year.

Na Empress Njamah bin comot for social media to reveal say e bin dey beat her, e tiff her car, three phones and money and oda valuables from am wey include her international passport..

She also accuse Josh say im bin dey use different names to scam oda pipo wey e tink say get money.

She reveal for video, say she sabi many actresses for Nigeria wey e scam, as well as oda pipo wey e use im access to her social media pages dem to scam.

Meanwhile Jack Davies (wey bin dey form say e be George Wade) tok say im bin seize her passport sake of say she dey owe am money and no wan pay off.

Tori comot say im put blog sites for inside one WhatsApp group come dey share nude videos wey include videos of di actress as she bin dey baff for her own house.

Di mata red sotay di Actors Guild of Nigeria chook mouth inside to call for di Nigerian goment to arrest di man.

Na for di 15th of December, dem bin post picture of engagement on top Empress Njammah Instagram page, but she say na by force content be dat as dat no be di kain tin she dey normally post for her page.

As reports of im arrest comot, Njammah don post statement online wia she halaa say, "When you touch pikin of grace you go dey disgraced."

Wearing police uniform for picture, she add say,"To all di victims, I wan encourage una make ona speak out cos, because you all be heroes. Plenti victims but vultures for social media no go gree dem tok. I don set plenti pipo free and na my joy be dat.

"I fit don lose all my savings, car, international passport (with visas), valuables, but no be m life I lose".