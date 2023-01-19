Who be Marinus Iwuchukwu, Nigerian professor wey die for murder-suicide case for US

Police for Allegheny County say dem dey investigate one murder-suicide case wey involve man wey local tori don identify as 59-year-old Nigerian Associate Professor of Theology for Duquesne University, USA.

On January 17, 2023, at around 9:53 a.m police say dem receive one call from pesin wey dem identify as third party.

Di third party call di police to check on di well-being of a couple wey dey engaged in domestic violence inside dia home for Thorncrest Drive for Wilkins Township.

According to dem, di third party say dem stab di male victim and di female dey inside di residence wit firearm.

Wilkins Police along wit neighbouring departments respond to di scene and call di residence. Wen officers no get any response, dem request di assistance of County Police SWAT.

“Di team enta inside di house and find one 59-year-old adult male and one 50-year-old adult female deceased”, police tok as dem add say both di man and di woman be like dem get cuttings for di dia body and di woman appear like she bin don shoot herself.

Homicide detectives respond to di scene and begin investigation immediately, dem ask anybody wit information about di incident to call police.

‘Tragedy for all di pipo wey dey involved’

Local tori pipo for KDKA-TV confam say di male victim na Marinus Iwuchukwu, wey be associate professor of theology for Duquesne University. Im bin don dey work for di university since 2008.

For statement wey di vice president for marketing and communications for Duquesne, Gabriel Welsch release to KDKA-TV, e say: "Dis na tragedy for all di pipo wey dey involved and our thoughts and prayers dey wit Professor Iwuchukwu colleagues, students, friends, and loved ones,"

Coroner inquest also identify di woman as one Charce Dunn.

Dr. Kristine L. Blair, wey be Dean, McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts, Duquesne University, also write say, "Na wit profound sadness I share di news of di death of Dr. Marinus Iwuchukwu, Associate Professor of Theology…wey be former Chairman of di Department.

Professor Marinus and Dr Kristine bin member of di Catholic Theological Society of America - wey be di largest professional society of theologians for di world.

“Professor Iwuchukwu na internationally recognized expert on interreligious dialogue and inclusive religious pluralism.", Dr Kristine add.

Who be Professor Marinus Iwuchukwu

Marinus Iwuchukwu na Associate Professor of Theology for Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA wia im specialize for interreligious dialogue, inclusive religious pluralism, and media and religion.

Before im go US, im be teach for Federal College of Education for Kano, Nigeria, for about 12 years.

Before im death, im be dey teach undergrad courses for world religions and culture; Judaism, Christianity, and Islam; and dialogue among religions.

For di graduate level, im seminar classes dey focused on religious pluralism, freedom of religion, and interreligious dialogue.

Im write two books and co-edit one book. Im two books na: Media Ecology and Religious Pluralism: Engaging Walter Ong and Jacques Dupuis Toward Effective Interreligious Dialogue (2010) and Muslim-Christian Dialogue for Postcolonial Northern Nigeria: The Challenges of Inclusive Cultural and Religious Pluralism (2013).

Di book wey im co-edit wit Brian Stiltner na, Can Muslims and Christians Resolve their Religious and Social Conflicts? Cases from Africa and the United States (2013).

Im don also publish over twenty book chapters and don also peer review journal articles.

Im be di current chair of di theology department, chair of di Consortium for Christian-Muslim Dialogue (CCMD) before di unfortunate incident.

Marinus don gbab plenty awards including di 2014 "Humanity Day Award" from Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA.

Part of im achievements be say im co-organise one public lecture and panel discussion on Multiple Religious Belonging for April 2012.

E head di Organization of a Symposium on Christian-Muslim Dialogue for di US and Africa for October 2010.