Afcon 2023 qualifiers: Super Eagles squad list for Nations Cup qualifiers

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles

Di Nigerian Super Eagles Headcoach Jose Peseiro don release di names of di squad wey go play for di 2023 African cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria go play Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome & Principe/Mauritius for di 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Di Super Eagles dey for Group A.

Na 12 groups dey and di top two teams of each group go qualify for di tournament automatically.

For di last tournament wey happun for Cameroon early dis year, Nigeria crash out for di round of 16.

Current holders Senegal dey for Group L wit Benin Republic, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Di 2023 Africa Cup of Nations go happun for Ivory Coast for June and July.

See di full list

Goalkeepers

Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus)

Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United)

Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders

Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy)

William Ekong (Watford FC, England)

Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus)

Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England);

Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Sani Faisal (Katsina United)

Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain)

Midfielders

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England)

Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England)

Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France)

Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards

Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey)

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain)

Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy)

Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands)

Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England)

Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain)

Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France)

Emmanuel Dennis(Watford, England)

How teams go qualify

Winners and runners-up for each group except H go qualify for di 24-team finals.

Ivory Coast don automatically qualify from Group H as tournament hosts