Apple user go pay $11 for Twitter verification

Twitter say Apple users go pay eleven dollars monthly for subscription to Twitter Blue from Monday.

Di company make di announcement for one tweet on Saturday and say pipo wey subscribe go get edit button, dem go fit upload 1080p videos.

Dem say to subscribe to Twitter Blue on web na $8 per month but na $11 per month through Apple iOS.

Twitter also tok say subscribers go fit change dia handle, display name or profile foto, but wen dem make di change, dem go lose dia verification temporarily until di social media platform review dia account again.

Twitter no explain why dem dey charge Apple users more dan odas on di web but media report bin dey tok say Twitter dey look for ways to offset fees wey Apple dey charge for AppStore.

Di company bin launch Twitter Blue for early November before dem pause am sake of say fake accounts kon plenty. Dem kon schedule to launch am on 29 November but dem postpone am again.

Elon Musk wey buy Twitter for $44 billion for November express im grievances wit Apple, including di 30% fee di iPhone maker charge software developers for in-app purchase.

Im bin accuse Apple of threatening to block Twitter from di AppStore and also tok say di iPhone maker don stop advertising on di social media platform.