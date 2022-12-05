Top scorers list for Qatar World Cup 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, F﻿rance Kylian Mbappe don score five goals for Qatar

one hour wey don pass

Kylian Mbappe score twice for France 3-1 win against Poland on Sunday.

Mbappe goals help Les Bleus reach di quarter-finals for Qatar and send Poland out of di competition.

Dis na di second time Mbappe dey score two goals for di tournament afta im bin score twice against Denmark For France 2-1 group stage victory.

Wit im five goals, di Frenchman dey lead di golden boot race.

Checkout di list of top scorers for Qatar and oda records wey Mbappe don set for di tournament.

FIFA World Cup Top Scorers list

M﻿bappe contribution to im team performance dey very impressive weda na for goals or assist.

D﻿i France superstar dey top form, see im record:

Five

Mbappe na di top goal scorer for dis World cup wit five goals.

Im also get two assists, more dan any of di top seven goal scorers for Qatar.

Nine

Dis na di number of World Cup goals Mbappe don score at di age of 23, afta only 11 games for di tournament.

Im don play for two editions of di tournament, for 2018 and 2022, and France fit still play three more games for Qatar.

Mbappe don pass Ronaldo World Cup goals wey be Ronaldo (8), and match Messi goals too (8). Now im dey eye Miroslav Klose record of 16 goals, and France national record of 13 wey Just Fontaine score.

24

Mbappe na di all-time top goal scorer for players at di age of 23 or under, e surpass ogbonge football legend Pele wey get nine strikes.

Im and Pele bin dey level before di match against Poland wit seven goals each, but Mbappe two extra goals at di age of 23 don put am ahead.

33

Mbappe don become France seventh all-time goal scorer wit 33 goals in 63 matches.

E dey 19 goals behind new overall leader Olivier Giroud.