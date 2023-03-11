Gbasgbos between navy officers and policemen inside police station for Delta state- wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot from viral videos

11 March 2023

Some Nigeria police officers chop beating for di hand hand of some Naval officers for Warri, Delta State south south Nigeria.

Inside viral videos wey trend on social media, di Naval officers wey di pesin recording di video describe as “newly commissioned,” deyseen fighting wit some policemen for a station identified as Enerhen Police Station, Warri on Friday 10 March.

For di video you go see one pesin wey appear to be police uniform, wey dem call Kingsely wit blood for im face and tear tear shirt dey try grab pesin while oda police officers gada round am dey shout “leave am, no touch am.”

For anoda part of di video, one policeman and one navy officer dey inside security port dey drag each oda.

Anonymous sources say di Nigeria Police force and di Navy dey treat di embarrassing fight between di personnel of di sister agencies as internal issue, diafore dem no wan carry di mata enta public.

E no clear wetin cause di fight, or how di fight take finish, but unconfam tori say na mata of money cause di palava.

Dis no be di first or even di second time wey military and police officers go do gbasgbos for Nigeria.