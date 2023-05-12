Man Utd vs Wolves prediction, team news & kick off

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Marcus Rashford bin score Manchester United winner for di reverse fixture for Molineux for December

41 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United go return on Saturday to host Wolverhampton Wanderers for di Premier League by 15:00 BST.

Na crucial game for Man Utd dem to be able to maintain dia position among di top four.

Check out wetin you need to know about the match, teams and prediction for di game.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United leading scorer Marcus Rashford get leg injury and dia manager Erik ten Hag say di striker na "major doubt" to face Wolves.

Defender Raphael Varane go return afta one month out wit ankle issue.

Scott McTominay, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez all still dey injured.

Wolves no get fresh injury concerns, but Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho still neva dey fit.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui don promise to hand more time to im fringe players for dia three remaining games afta di club confam dia safety.

CHRIS SUTTON PREDICTION

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

I don begin dey worry about Manchester United. Dem don lose two successive games and only manage one goal in di past 315 minutes wey dem play.

Most of dia problems na wen dem dey play away from Old Trafford but dem dey really feel di heat now because Liverpool dey for dia tail for di race for top four.

Wolves look super-organised under Julen Lopetegui, dat na why pipo surprise wen Brighton knack dem a couple of weeks ago.

Dis game go tight but I still tink Erik ten Hag side go find a way to win.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Head-to-head

Manchester United don win just one of dia past four top-flight home games while Wolves, don draw two and lose di oda.

Wolves bin win dis fixture 1-0 last season wit a late Joao Moutinho goal, dat goal end a 13-match winless run against United.

Di away side don win di past four Premier League meetings, wit United recording three of those victories for Molineux.

Manchester United

Manchester United fit suffer back to back league defeats for one season for di first time, di last time e happun na December 2015 under Louis van Gaal.

Dem don keep five league clean sheets in a row for Old Trafford, dia best run in a season since dem manage seven in succession between December 2009 and March 2010.

Di Red Devils dey two short of 100 goals in all competitions dis season, although Erik ten Hag side don fail to score in four of dia last six competitive games.

Marcus Rashford don score 29 goals in all competitions dis season, di most by a United player since Robin van Persie bin score 30 for Sir Alex Ferguson final season for 2012-13.

Rashford don score five goals for im last 17 appearances in all competitions, afta im score 16 for im first 17 afta di World Cup.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves dey winless in six Premier League games away from home, dem draw two and lose four.

Dia most recent away result na di 6-0 defeat for Brighton, na di club heaviest top-flight defeat since September 1968.

Wolves don lose 10 of dia past 11 top-flight away games against sides wey start di day for di top four, dem draw di oda one.