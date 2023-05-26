Celine Dion cancel entire tour sake of poor health

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Celine Dion announce last year say dem diagnose am with Stiff Person Syndrome

one hour wey don pass

Celine Dion don cancel all her remaining live shows come tell fans say she no strong enough to tour after dem diagnose am with a rare neurological disorder.

Di singer reveal last year say she dey suffer from Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), wey dey affect her singing.

Dion now don cancel all di shows wey she bin schedule for 2023 and 2024.

For one statement wey dem post on Twitter, di 55-year-old tell fans: "I dey so sorry to disappoint all of una once again.

"Even though e dey break my heart, na best thing say we cancel everything until I don really dey ready to be back on stage."

She add join: "I no dey give up... and I no fit wait to see una again!"

For December 2022, di French Canadian singer post one emotional video ontop Instagram say she bin dey diagnosed with SPS and no go dey ready to start a European tour in February as dem bin plan.

She tok say di disorder dey cause muscle spasms and "no dey allow me use my vocal cords to sing di way I bin dey do".

Di Courage World Tour begin for 2019, and Dion complete 52 shows before di Covid-19 pandemic put di remainder on hold.

She later cancel di North American dates due to health problems, and delay di European leg of di tour.

On Friday, dem cancel di European performances wey dem bin earlier delay altogether, including dates for London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Zurich.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One statement wey dem release say dem dey cancel di with "a sense of tremendous disappointment".

"I bin dey work really hard to build back my strength, but touring fit dey very difficult even wen you be 100%," di statement quote Dion as saying.

Di tour suppose be Dion first global concert tour for one decade and di first without her husband-manager Rene Angelil, wey die from cancer in 2016.

Dion dey popular for hits wey include My Heart Will Go On, Because You Loved Me, All By Myself and It's All Coming Back To Me Now.

Wetin be Stiff Person Syndrome and e get cure?

SPS na one rare condition and wey dem no too understand.

According to di National Institute for Neurological Disorders, e dey characterised by fluctuating muscle rigidity fo di trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, wey fit set off muscle spasms.

Abnormal postures, often hunch over and stiff, na characteristic of di disorder, di institute tok.

People with SPS fit dey too disabled to waka or move, or make dem dey too afraid to comot di house sake of street noises, such as di sound of a horn, fit trigger spasms and falls.

Most individuals with SPS get frequent falls and because dem lack di normal defensive reflexes; injuries fit dey severe.