Qatar vs Senegal live updates

40 minutes wey don pass

Una welcome to our coverage of Qatar Group A match wit Senegal.

Qatar and Senegal, wey bin first lose dia opening game, dey meet for 13:00 GMT before Netherlands and Ecuador go play for 16:00 GMT.

Every side now don play at least one game for di 2022 Fifa World Cup.

KICK-OFF

Qatar 0-0 Senegal

Qatar don start wit dia all-maroon strip.

3 mins: Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) bin attempt to find one of im teammates wit one fine lofted pass, but di defence react well to stop di effort.

4 mins: Di opposition no fit get near Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), wey finally take a shot inside di box. Di effort be like wetin dey goalbound but go off just wide of di right post at di last second.

6 mins: Dem flag Akram Afif (Qatar) for offside.

9 mins: Nampalys Mendy gbab one pop from di edge of di box for Senegal but im drag am wide.

11 mins: Senegal dey up to around 60% possession for dis game. Qatar need to stay disciplined for di back and keep dia shape.

14 mins : Qatar go long and dem gbab a chance to relieve some pressure as Kalidou Koulibaly trip Almoez Ali.

Qatar get free-kick for one decent position wey fit get di ball into di box.

15 mins: A sight of goal for di hosts but Akram Afif no fit hit di target.

17 mins: Pedro Miguel (Qatar) need medical treatment, so di referee stop play and signals for di physio to come onto di pitch.

18 mins: Pedro Miguel (Qatar) fit continue to play.

19 mins: Abdou Diallo (Senegal) dey move okay again afta di injury scare.

21 mins: Former Barcelona youth coach Felix Sanchez no look happy wit im Qatar team at di moment.

Dem dey into di game but dem dey spend too much time on di back foot.

21 mins: Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) try to find di head of one teammate in di box but overhits di cross. Di ball go out of play and Qatar go get a goal kick.

22 mins : Ismail Jakobs (Senegal) take di free kick and attempt to find some of im teammates inside di box, but dem stop di ball.

24 mins: Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) volleys di ball on di edge of di box afta one rebound.

25 mins: Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) try to find Youssouf Sabaly, but im put too much power on di pass.

26 mins : Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) rushe one shot from long range and subsequently send am high ova di bar.

27 mins: Senegal dey very much on top at di moment. Di hosts dey struggle to lay one glove on di Africa Cup of Nations champions.

28 mins: One early positive for Qatar...

Di hosts don already get as many touches for di opposition box (two) as dem do for dia World Cup opener against Ecuador (also two).

33 mins: Qatar on di break!

34 mins: No be penalty be dat? Na so di hosts think so as Ismaila Sarr send Akram Afif tumbling.